Christian Nodal: young man exhibits invitations to go out that the singer made him on Instagram

A few days ago the actor David Zepeda It became a trend after TikTok Several users shared their experiences with the soap opera heartthrob after he tried to link them through Instagram, but it seems that he is not the only celebrity with this technique to conquer, because recently a young woman revealed that Christian Nodal He asked her out with a message.

The young woman used her TikTok account to share a video explaining how Christian Nodal contacted her through Instagram and asked her to see him when he went back to the place where the girl lives to go out.

The user who calls herself Bibi Reyes shared his experience and explained that This happened long before Christian Nodal had a love relationship with Belinda.

In the video the girl is seen on board a car and with letters you can read: “All cool with Nodal now, but”, placed in the caption that accompanies this video in which you begin to see a carousel of images of her with him when or had not a single tattoo on his facesame images seem to be when the singer gave a show.

After this photograph follows a screenshot where the conversation is clearly seen in the part where Christian Nodal asks the young woman to meet to go to lunch, dinner or “something” when the singer returns to Monterrey, where she is originally from and also where they met.

After this screenshot, more photographs of the young woman with Nodal followed, all in concerts, the video was set to music with the theme Tell him about “Aroma”.

In other videos, Bibi Reyes clarified that she never went out with Christian Nodal and they did not have any other type of relationship that was not a fanatic-artist, since she has followed him since the singer began his artistic career.