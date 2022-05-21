Christian Nodal’s mother ARREMETE against Belinda: “It is not necessary to show beauty”

After a long absence from social networks and emerging victorious from her illness, the mother of the Christian Nodal, Mrs Christy comes out in defense of the singer in the controversy that lives with the mother of Belinda.

And it all started when the blonde’s mother decided to support the comments of her daughter’s fans at the time they called the interpreter who would become her son-in-law “naco”, something that immediately alerted the fans.

Related news

True to his style, the 23-year-old interpreter turned to his Twitter account to make some comments, without any label, but against his former mother-in-law, where he begged to be left alone.

IG @schull.belinda

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing (referring to Belinda Schull, singer’s mother). Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it was all over, “wrote the interpreter.

As expected, Belinda immediately showed on her social networks that the comments did not affect her in the least, but that only unleashed Cristy Nodal’s fury, and so she answers her ex-daughter-in-law’s mother.

Mother of Christian Nodal

It is until now that the Nodal matriarch has come out to speak about the controversy that her son is going through against Belinda’s family, since she decides to take out “the claws” and defend the star.

That is why on the morning of this Friday, May 20, the Singer’s mother gives her a clear hint against Belinda’s mother, as she assures that “not all that glitters is gold”.

“It is not necessary to show beauty to the blind or tell the truth to the deaf, it is enough not to lie to those who listen to you or disappoint those who trust you”.

What is a fact is that the singer’s mother has decided to send a few words to who was his former daughter-in-lawwho has so far remained on the sidelines of the statements.

It is expected that in the next few days, the protagonist of “welcome to eden” Share a little of this controversy that you are living with who was going to become your husband this year 2022.

GBR