Christian Nodal’s mother breaks the silence and attacks Belinda

After a long absence from the social media and after overcoming the difficult moment regarding his health, the mother of the singer Christian Nodal, Mrs. Cristy He came out in defense of his son in the controversy that the singer is having with the mother of his ex-partner, Belinda.

It all started when the mother of the actress and singer decided to support the comments of her daughter’s fans, where they called the Mexican musician “naco”, “like” that publication and accompany it with applause icons. As he commonly does, the exponent of Mexican regional music went to her Twitter account and made some comments in response to what her former mother-in-law had done, where she asked them to “leave him alone.”

