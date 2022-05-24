Christian Nodal’s mother breaks the silence and attacks Belinda

After a long absence from the social media and after overcoming the difficult moment regarding his health, the mother of the singer Christian Nodal, Mrs. Cristy He came out in defense of his son in the controversy that the singer is having with the mother of his ex-partner, Belinda.

It all started when the mother of the actress and singer decided to support the comments of her daughter’s fans, where they called the Mexican musician “naco”, “like” that publication and accompany it with applause icons. As he commonly does, the exponent of Mexican regional music went to her Twitter account and made some comments in response to what her former mother-in-law had done, where she asked them to “leave him alone.”

Cristy Nodal came out to defend her son

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it was all over, ”is what the singer replied in his profile. The truth is that Belinda showed on her social networks that Nodal’s comments did not affect her at all, which unleashed the fury of Cristy Nodal, who now answers her ex-daughter-in-law’s mother.

Christian and Belinda’s families are at odds right now

Only now, Nodal’s mother comes out to talk about the controversy that her son and Belinda’s family are going through, and comes out to defend him tooth and nail. This past weekend, the singer’s mother threw a clear hint against Belinda’s mother, assuring that “not all that glitters is gold.” “It is not necessary to show beauty to the blind or tell the truth to the deaf. It is enough not to lie to the one who listens to you or disappoint the one who did not trust you, “Christian’s mother shot. The concrete thing is that Cristy Nodal has decided to send a strong message to whoever was her daughter-in-law at one point, who has so far remained on the sidelines of the statements that involve both her family and the Nodal family. Let us remember that a few days ago it was Christian’s grandmother who also came out to defend her grandson saying: “For all those who think he is a ‘naco’ because he is not blue-eyed and white-skinned, ladies, they are wrong. There are wolves in sheep’s clothing and those fine hustlers that in my land are called bitches, who goes from man to man. oh sorry! I forget that she is white and blue-eyed, sorry, excuse you.