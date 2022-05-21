Christian Nodal’s mother joined the fight with Belinda with a controversial message

The controversy between Mexican singers Christian Nodal Y Belinda continues several months after the two ended their love relationship.

On this occasion, it was the mother of Nodal who generated controversy by posting a controversial message on social networks, which many interpreted as being directed at Belinda. “It is enough not to disappoint the one who trusted you,” the singer’s mother wrote on her social networks.

After the mother of BelindaBelinda Schull, applauded the message of a fan of her daughter in which she called “naco” to Nodalthe Mexican singer leaked a conversation with his ex-fiancée and targeted his ex-mother-in-law.

The message that Christian Nodal’s mother published on social networks.

Now it seems that the mother of Nodalwho is also her manager, also did not want to stay out of the dispute and launched a controversial message, which many believe was directed at Belinda.

“It is not necessary to show beauty to the blind or tell the truth to the deaf… It is enough not to lie to the one who listens to you or disappoint the one who trusted you. Words temporarily conquer… But those deeds do win us or they lose forever,” was the message he posted on his Instagram stories.

Related news

Cristy Nodal is very attached to her son.

In this way, Christy Nodal He made it clear that he unconditionally supports his son, and that despite the state of health he is going through, after being diagnosed with colon cancer, he has the strength to speak out and defend his family.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!