Christian Nodal’s mother joined the fight with Belinda with a controversial message

The controversy between Mexican singers Christian Nodal Y Belinda continues several months after the two ended their love relationship.

On this occasion, it was the mother of Nodal who generated controversy by posting a controversial message on social networks, which many interpreted as being directed at Belinda. “It is enough not to disappoint the one who trusted you,” the singer’s mother wrote on her social networks.

