Christian Nodal’s mother pulls out her claws: “After two years of fighting so they wouldn’t turn off your voice”

In the midst of personal and professional tests, counteracting the overwhelming success of his music and important awards in the past ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’, Cristy, Christian Nodal’s mother, takes out her claws to defend him, and writes a brave message that says, among other things: “After two years of fighting so that they don’t turn off your voice”.

Nodal’s young mother used her Instagram account to congratulate her son and, incidentally, send a message to, possibly Christian’s former label, Universal Music Mexico, and thank the new one, Sony Music.

“Congratulations son, what pride! @nodal After two years of fighting so that your voice and your talent would not be turned off, you are still here in the ring! What couldn’t you show up today? That you couldn’t sing your own songs? that nobody would support you and that blah blah blah ! Thanks God ! Thank you @sonymusicmexico for all the support! Thanks to all his fans who are always with him 🙏🏻 Time to time .. . 🤐 ‘MEXICAN REGIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR’ 🏆 ‘MEXICAN REGIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR’.

Why Cristy’s anger? Although she has been quite prudent, both she and her husband Jaime, who is Christian’s manager, they would be receiving all kinds of attacks for having decided to change companies for their son’s career.

Even a few days ago the show ‘Ventaneando’ hosted by Paty Chapoy, reported that the Nodal couple and the singer would have been sued by Universal for alleged fraud. We communicate with the team who confirmed to us that, until now, they had not received any document in this regard.

What is striking is that The lawyer representing Universal Music, Ulrich Richter Morales, is the same defense lawyer for Paty Chapoy, a media outlet that reported the alleged lawsuit that the Nodal family and your company claims not yet to have received.

For now, the singer of ‘No te Contaron Mal’, is still separated from Belinda, something that he gave as a definitive end, transforming his ex’s tattoos into other things, on a successful tour of Colombia, with his two new songs beating record in the most important lists, and his mother, assuring that now her son will be free to succeed.

WATCH HIS LAST PERFORMANCE IN ‘PREMIO LO NUESTRO’ HERE:

