Christian Nodal’s mother shares a worrying message about his health: “My strength was no longer enough”

the mother of Christian Nodal continues to go through difficult moments of healthso he made it known with a photograph published on his social networks, with which he confessed that his strength no longer gives for more.

The moving image that caused the concern of her followers was shared through her Instagram profile, where she added a message of thanks to the interpreter of “We are no longer nor will we be” for being with her in the moments when she most needed it. you need despite your busy work schedule.

“No matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us in good and bad or when we need you most“, wrote.

However, she immediately added worrying words with which she confirmed that she continues to go through a complicated state of health that has affected her for some years and that sometimes makes her feel that she can no longer.

“More than three years of struggle, but today I do recognize that my strength was no longer enough.” Christy Nodal

Next to the photograph in which she appears lying down and hugging her son who is fast asleep, Silvia Cristina Nodal Jimenez She was also grateful to the other members of her family, to whom she promised that she would regain her health.

“I needed your hugs and the great love that you always give me, my little family, soon this too will pass and my health will be stronger than ever. God is great, I love you. Thank you for so much kisha ”, she pointed out.

With more than 44 thousand “likes”, Cristy Nodal also received a shower of affection and messages in which they wished her a speedy recovery. Of course, one of the first reactions was from Cristian Nodal, who assured him that everything will be fine.

Recall that in February 2021 the mother of the Mexican regional singer explained that he was facing serious health problems, for which he even had to cut his long hair and caused rumors to immediately begin to circulate that he could suffer from cancer, so that her extreme change of look was part of her difficult battle against this disease.

You might also be interested in:

–It is already known what happened to the “son” of Belinda and Christian Nodal after their separation

–Christian Nodal brags again about “his new conquest” and they assure that he wants to make Belinda jealous

–VIDEO: This is how Christian Nodal took over the Bad Bunny concert