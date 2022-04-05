Christian Nodal’s mother worries after writing a message about her health

Cristy was seen hugging her son in a photo, where she shared that she is not well By: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 04. 2022

In the midst of the tremendous success he has achieved Christian Nodal with the release of his latest single ‘We are not nor will we be’, his mom worried her followers and it is that in their social networks published a message about his health that alarmed more than one.

It was through her official Instagram account that Cristy Nodal showed that she has had difficult days regarding her health, even thanking her son for being with her in the midst of her many work commitments.

“No matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us through thick and thin or when we need you most,” he wrote, later talking about his health, without going into details.

“Already more than three years of struggle, but today I do recognize that my strength was not enough for more, I needed your hugs and the great love that you always give me, my little family @amely.nodal @alonso.nodaal @jgmusical. Soon this too shall pass my health will be stronger than ever #diosesgrande I love you thank you for so much kisha @nodal”, he emphasized.

Cristy’s message immediately received signs of affection from followers and celebrities such as Roxana Castellanos. However, the reaction of Belinda’s ex-boyfriend was the one that shocked her fans the most, because she wrote “I love you kishi, everything will be fine.”

What is Christian Nodal’s mother sick of?

Although so far Christian Nodal He has not commented on his mother’s health, in 2018, the singer told ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ that when he was a child he saw how his mother suffered from epileptic seizures, however, it is not clear that this is the disease he has .