Christian Nodal’s mother would have been cured of cancer thanks to witchcraft, they say

Cristy Nodal, mother of Christian Nodal, recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a malignant tumor.

For: Muse Style Writing April 13, 2022 3:39 p.m.

It was during the past weekend that Christian Nodal’s mother, Cristy Nodal, shocked her fans by revealing that they had detected a malignant tumor in her colon, which miraculously disappeared before your surgery to remove it.

The famous mother of the artist was quite grateful to God for having granted him the miracle of disappearing the tumor and for the new opportunity he had to continue living.

However, Mhoni Vidente spoke about it and assured that Cirsty was able to get rid of the terrible disease because allegedly resorted to witchcraft.

Did Cristy Nodal perform witchcraft to improve her health?

The renowned Cuban astrologer addressed the issue of Cristy Nodal’s health and pointed out that his tumor appeared by witchcraft that they are practicing.

Likewise, he acknowledged that the Nodal family has the letter of the hanged man on them, so they could feel that “you are dying.”

“I told them that the Nodal family brings a very strong witchcraft and witchcraft makes you think that you are sick, that you are going crazy or crazy, he commented.

He also reiterated that the best thing that Belinda’s ex-mother-in-law can do is to pray and ask for spiritual help to get rid of all the evils that are in your life.