Christian Nodal’s parents are denounced before the FGR for fraud

First it was the thunder with Belinda, now Nodal has a door, perhaps a bigger problem. The Universal Music label, owner of the Fonovisa label, who for years has maintained a relationship with Christian Nodal, went to present an accusation against the singer’s parents to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), as he assures, they are trying to dispute the catalog of his son fraudulently.

In the accusation, which EL UNIVERSAL heard from the company, it is said that Universal Music “has several contracts and the corresponding payments that legitimize it as the owner of Christian Nodal’s musical catalog.”

It relates that Nodal’s parents, Silvia Nodal and Jaime González, filed a lawsuit before a Federal Judge where they dispute their son’s catalog, for which they exhibited documents where Christian Nodal appears as the owner of the works; “This despite the fact that the artist’s own parents had recognized ownership to Universal/Fonovisa in various contracts,” says Universal Music.

According to the Universal Music complaint, “there are money transfers both to the company of Nodal’s parents, called JG Music, and to a collaborator who participated in the production of two video clips.”

Universal argues that “the aim is to strip the record company of the works, which both Nodal and his parents would have recognized Universal/Fonovisa as their owner, which could actualize a procedural fraud by presenting documents that attribute ownership or ownership of the works. works that do not belong to him, and possibly also entailing a violation of copyright”.

The accusation was presented at the offices of the Attorney General of the Republic yesterday, February 22.