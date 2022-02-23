Christian Nodal’s parents face lawsuit for fraud

Christian Nodal is once again in the midst of controversy, although this time due to the complaint he filed Universal Music against their potato, Cristina Nodal and Jaime Gonzalezof course generic fraud.

It was during the most recent broadcast of the evening show, ‘window’which revealed the details of the legal matter that the family of the Mexican regional singer is going through.

Apparently, the Universal Music label went to the Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint against the parents of the interpreter of ‘Botella after Bottle’, because they would have simulated contracts who seek to attribute to Christian Nodal the ownership of their worksowned by Universal Music.

“Sony will have to investigate Nodal’s legal situation. Tomorrow at ‘Premios Lo Nuestro’, the singer will have to go on stage and who knows what could happen”, said Pati Chapoy before what happened with the complaint.

Let us remember that it was last February 15 when Nodal signed with sony musica decision that caused a great impact on his followers.

It is worth mentioning that, previously, the interpreter clarified that he no longer had a valid contract with Universal Music, who in fact also prohibited the reproduction of Nodal’s music without prior authorization.

The story of Christian Nodal and his former Universal Music label began on January 12, 2017, when the singer, through his parents, signed a contract to record albums, make video clips and more.