Christian Nodal’s song would have dedication for Ángela Aguilar

Much has been said about the romances of Christian Nodal and the call “Princess of the Mexican Regional”, Ángela Aguilar. Even at some point both singers have been romantically involved. But this time The fans blew up the fence with the new theory they launched after the interpreter of “Se disguised” was linked to one of Nodal’s favorite composers.

And it is worth noting that the music of the native of Caborca, Sonora, has been among the most listened to of the Mexican regional genre, thanks to his style he has won the affection of the public, but without a doubt his songs are the ones that reach the heart from the people.

But There is a song in the repertoire of Belinda’s ex-fiancé that was released in 2019 and is part of her album “Now”, it is the piece “Of the kisses that I gave you”, a romantic song that his fans liked a lot.

The composers of “De los besos que te di” are Nodal himself, Edgar Barrera, Gussy Lau and José Esparza and the dedication or muse for such emotional verses could be for Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

It would be Ángela Aguilar, who belongs to the new wave of celebrities, could be the person who inspired the composition of the famous theme of Belinda’s ex-boyfriend.

Although there has been speculation about a possible emotional relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Nodal, the truth is that they have made it clear that they are just friends and musical colleagues.

They even worked together on the song “Tell me how you want” which quickly became popular with fans. and conquered the ears, in the video the chemistry between the two is appreciated, but they have made it clear that there is nothing between them.

What sparked the rumor that the song “Of the kisses that I gave you” would be dedicated to Angela emerged according to what was revealed by the Herald of Mexico after images of the 18-year-old interpreter were revealed playing and kissing with Gussy Laua Mexican composer who participated in said theme is the sentimental partner of Ángela Aguilar, some photos were leaked in which they appear kissing.

Gussy Lau is also a composer of songs such as “There where they see me”, “A drunkard is born”, “They told you wrong” by Nodal and he has also written songs for Ángela Aguilar such as “Se disguised” which is part of her new album “Mexicana enamored”.

You may also like: