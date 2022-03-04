Christian Nodal’s tattoo artist reveals details of how he replaced Belinda’s eyes

In mid-February, Christian Nodal and Belinda ended their relationship. A break that left several questions, after the statement that the singer shared on her Instagram account.

One of them was what would the voice of “We are not and will not be” do with the tattoos related to Belinda that had been done. The first one that could be publicly seen that intervened, through a photographic success during a concert, was the one that was near his right ear. There he had written “Beli”, which he replaced with the four suits of the French deck.

But there was still the question of how Belinda’s eyes, which she tattooed on her chest, would intervene. Therefore, in the program “The fat and the skinny” They talked with Rafael Valdez, the person in charge of covering it. The professional has tattooed different figures from the show, such as Alejandro Fernández, Canelo Álvarez and Kylie Jenner.

Rafa Valdez told that her relationship with celebrities was born when she met Marc Anthony backstage in Los Angeles. A week later, the singer’s team called him to tattoo him at his house. That was ten years ago and one of the tattoo artist’s works that can be seen in the voice of “Vivir mi vida” is the Statue of Liberty that he has immortalized on his arm.

For his job does not charge less than 5 thousand dollars and the house he has traveled the farthest to tattoo was the Beckham residence in London.

Rafael Valdez told details of his work erasing Christian Nodal’s tattoos

As reported, the tattoo artist did not know how many tattoos Christian Nodal had related to Belinda and that he only covered two. He also stated that it was easy for him to put the four suits of the French deck, since there were also four letters.

Then about the scratch that the singer has on his chest, he said that now “it’s another image.” “They were some eyes that I had and the eyes are no longer there. The only thing I can tell you is that it was something very complicated. We lasted all night tattooing and we haven’t finished it”, counted.

In addition, he assured that he is not prohibited from tattooing Belinda, but “I am a person who respects his work.”

Look at the design with which Christian Nodal replaced Belinda’s eyes