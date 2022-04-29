Sports

Christian Ramos is the center of criticism after his performance against Fortaleza

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

He arrived with the sign of an experienced and World Cup defender; however, his performances have not lived up to what has been required. Christian Ramos did not have a good performance against Fortaleza in the 2-1 victory against Alianza Lima for the group stage of the Cup Liberators. ‘La Sombra’ was one of those singled out by the ‘Blue and White’ fans due to their performance against the Brazilian team on the last day of the continental competition.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Klopp’s renewal with Liverpool, good news for Luis Díaz

11 mins ago

Why did Maturana sign, but not manage Real Madrid?

34 mins ago

America vs America: Netflix announces series – Las Águilas documentary

57 mins ago

Checo Pérez lost a 7 thousand euro helmet in Miami

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button