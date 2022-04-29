Christian Ramos is the center of criticism after his performance against Fortaleza

He arrived with the sign of an experienced and World Cup defender; however, his performances have not lived up to what has been required. Christian Ramos did not have a good performance against Fortaleza in the 2-1 victory against Alianza Lima for the group stage of the Cup Liberators. ‘La Sombra’ was one of those singled out by the ‘Blue and White’ fans due to their performance against the Brazilian team on the last day of the continental competition.

You can see: Christian Ramos fought Benavente in the middle of Alianza Lima vs. Cantolao

Christian Ramos he had a total of 4 clearances, 2 interceptions, he only committed 1 foul in the entire game and on several occasions had to be helped by Alianza Lima goalkeeper Ángelo Campos. The Sofa Score website gave a score of 6.2 to the ‘Shade‘, leaving him as one of the players with the lowest performance in the game against Fortaleza.

They ask for the return of Jefferson Portales

One of those who was affected after the signing of bouquets Alianza Lima was ‘Chiquito’ Portales. The national defender, champion with Lima Alliance In 2021, he was relegated by Carlos Bustos to the bench to give ‘La Sombra’ a space in the starting scheme. Now, given Christian’s poor performance, fans of the Victorian club are calling for the return of the 1.94 cm defender.