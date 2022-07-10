Christian Slater puts his house in Miami up for sale for almost 4 million

American actor Christian Slater put his 3,293-square-foot (306-square-meter) mansion up for sale this Friday in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami for $3.95 million.

The retired two-story house, with vegetation and walls that give it privacy, was built in 1928 and consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, as well as a heated pool and a small house for guests.

The actor of “True Romance” and “In the name of the rose” bought the house in 2013 for 2.13 million dollars and settled there with his current wife, Brittany López, whom he met during a trip to the south from Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, one of the reasons why the 52-year-old New York-born actor is putting the house up for sale is his upcoming projects on the big screen, including the film debut of actress Zoë Kravitz in “Pussy Island,” which will keep the marriage away from the so-called “sunny state.”

The Mediterranean-style mansion features a completely renovated kitchen, first floor and roof terrace, fireplace, and a marble bathroom.

“Hidden behind lush trees, the house has an alluring charm and is an artist’s dream,” real estate agent Liz Hogan of Compass firm told the newspaper.