Christian Stefanelli | who is Turbo Jr the dancer of Amici 2021 | age | career | girlfriend | stage name | curiosity

Christian Stefanelli, who is Turbo Jr the dancer of Amici 2021: age, career, girlfriend, stage name, curiosity, Instagram (On Sunday 17 October 2021)
The new class of Friends, Canale 5’s most loved and followed talent show ever, is about to form. Christian Stefanelli he is one of the young dancers who managed to conquer the coveted bench. Christian – in art Turbo Jr – is now ready to get involved, to learn and show what it’s worth! Let’s find out more about him, his past and his life!
Christian Stefanelli (Turbo Jr): who is he, age, career
Christian – in art Turbo Jr – was born in Brembo, a fraction of Dalmine in the province of Bergamo, in 2003. He has been passionate about dance since he was a child, in fact his mother is a teacher at the School of dreams. Since he was 3 and a half years old he started dancing, in 2020 he won …Read on ilcorrieredellacitta

Who is Christian Stefanelli of Amici 21? Age, girlfriend and Instagram

