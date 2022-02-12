Christian: the video interview with Valerio Cilio, Stefano Lodovichi and Silvia D’Amico

The video interview with Stefano Lodovichi, Valerio Cilio and Silvia D’Amico, director, screenwriter and actress of Christian, the original Sky series in which a criminal discovers he has divine powers.

Christian: Edoardo Pesce and Giordano De Plano in a scene from the first episode

Apparently in the production phase the director Stefano Lodovichi makes many examples belonging to the cinema and nerd culture to define characters and situations but almost all of his collaborators just nod without understanding what he is really talking about. Indeed by reading the plot of Christian, series original Sky in which a criminal (played by Edoardo Pesce) discovers he has divine powers complete with the appearance of stigmata, seems very far from Star Wars or Batman.

Christian: Edoardo Pesce in a scene from the Sky series

but yet Stefano Lodovichi he told us he had Anakin Skywalker in mind while building the character. For that of Matteo instead, he a priest who makes sure if he is an impostor or not, he thought of Batman. It is therefore perhaps no coincidence that Claudio Santamaria, who voiced Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy on the Dark Knight, was chosen to play him.

Written together with Roberto Saku Cinardi, Christian sees in cast also Silvia D’Amico: has the role of Rachel, drug addict who is healed by the protagonist and helps him to do good to other people. We met the director, the actress and the screenwriter Valerio Clelio on Zoom: they are already working on the second season.

The video interview with Stefano Lodovichi and Silvia D’Amico

The video interview with Valerio Cilio

Christian and the secret of life

Christian: Claudio Santamaria in one scene

Is the secret of life really in carbonara?

Stefano Lodovichi: Without a doubt. Without cream though. My personal tragedy is that it is now without meat: I don’t eat it anymore and I make it with courgettes.

Valerio Clelio: It is in the passage from carbonara, to gricia, to amatriciana. In that triad is the secret of life. In fluidity, in not being rigid, in a simple recipe.

Christian and hope

Among the many topics touched by Christian is that of hope: only those who imagine new possible worlds can give it to us. So in this sense are writers, directors, actors a bit of the messiahs of our age?

Valerio Clelio: Let’s say he is someone who tries to escape, who tries to create a world that is a little lighter than it actually is. This is what we have given to the vision of the characters: Christian, but also Rachel, who is the bearer of this assumption. This messiah thing is interesting anyway: I’ll tell the producers in the next steps.

Christian: a scene photo

Silvia D’Amico: I’m telling the truth: I always take my job a bit like a mission. I don’t approach myself with that seriousness of some, but I think we are somehow bearers of a message of hope.

Stefano Lodovichi: In my opinion it is inherent in the creative role: as creators of something, of an identity of a character, of the writing of an imaginary, it is as if we suffer from the God complex. In the sense that if I want Rachel die, if I start to convince a few people Rachel dies. Then Rachele I don’t want to let her die because I love her very much, and I love Silvia, and in the story she is fine. But we have enormous power and this power, in my opinion, if used in the right way, if we follow the good side of the Force, it can lead us towards giving hope. These are all keywords that lead us to Star Wars: there is no escape, the narrative schemes are always those of Lucas.

Christian like Anakin then?

Stefano Lodovichi: This thing is true: when we were writing the series the reference was just Anakin. And Batman for the character of Matteo.

Christian, Claudio Santamaria: “My character wears a mask: like Batman”

Christian and forgiveness

Christian poster

Among the other issues that the series questions is forgiveness. Let’s say that for the protagonists it is the most difficult part. How did you work on this aspect?

Stefano Lodovichi: Christian behaves, in my opinion, like any human being born and raised in a certain context that at a certain point is touched by hope. Hope is a way to translate the superpower, if you will, that comes to Christian. As the good Spider-Man said, with great powers comes great responsibilities. Maybe Rachel will be able to help him.

Valerio Clelio: For each narrative passage of Christian we asked ourselves if we could do it in another way a hundred times. It is a project that has a long codification, a long development over the years. So we’ve changed our minds a thousand times. One of the things that remained as a basis was precisely the difficulty of forgiveness as the last step. It seemed to us that forgiveness was a concept that goes well with an idea of ​​complexity that we wanted to give to the story. Always in the most fun form possible.