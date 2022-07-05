Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by UPF

Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, specialist in developmental biology and Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1995, will receive the highest recognition from the University on July 12, 2022, in a ceremony in the auditorium of the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park (PRBB) which can be followed in streaming.

Pompeu Fabra University wants to recognize the career of an exceptional researcher who has contributed to the discovery of general principles of embryonic development. Her work has made it possible to identify the genes that regulate the development of living organisms, illuminating extensive areas of biology and medicine, and her contribution to its knowledge has been recognized, among other distinctions, with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1995.

This is the eighteenth person to be invested honoris causa by UPF, since the first award to Desmond Tutu (course 1999-2000) to the lastwhich Angela Y. Davis received in March (2020-2021 academic year), and the fifth woman.

An insight into the research that revolutionized developmental biology

Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard, born in Magdeburg (Germany), studied Biochemistry and obtained a Ph.D. in Genetics in Tübingen (Germany). After doing her postdoctoral research in Basel (Switzerland) and Freiburg (Germany), established himself as a group leader at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL). She subsequently returned to Tübingen, where until 2014 she was director of the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology.

Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard’s research has helped to explain one of the great questions in biology: the mechanisms that allow a single cell to become a complex organism. In these organisms, life begins when a fertilized egg divides and forms new cells, which also divide. Initially, these cells appear identical, but over time they begin to change. In a process regulated by genes, some will form the heart, and others, for example, the brain.

His work marked a great milestone in developmental biology. He developed and combined tools from genetics and embryology to study drosophila and zebrafish mutants: and this allowed him to discover the genes that drive early development.

In the 1970s, he began studying the developmental genetics of the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). Until then, most genes had been discovered by chance; but, with Eric Wieschaus, he systematically tested all the genes potentially involved in embryo development. Using mutagenesis experiments, they managed to identify and classify fifteen genes of interest, out of the 20,000 studied, which are responsible for dividing embryos into segments. They then completed their first study with a catalog of 120 genes that direct the complete development of the fly embryo.

For this discovery, he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1995, along with Eric Wieschaus and Edward Lewis, for their “discoveries concerning the development of the embryo.” She was the tenth woman to receive a scientific Nobel Prize.

He continued to work, using similar genetic approaches to discover key regulators of vertebrate development using a new model organism: the zebrafish (Danio rerio).

In addition to the Nobel Prize, he has received numerous awards such as the Albert Lasker Prize for Medical Research (United States), the Louis Jeantet Prize for Medicine (Switzerland) or the Ernst Schering Prize (Germany). She was secretary general of EMBO and a member of multiple councils. She has also published several books such as Zebrafish: A Practical Approach and Coming to life: How Genes Drive Development.

Your role in supporting young scientists

Other aspects should also be highlighted, such as the creation in 2004 of a foundation that bears her name, with the aim of stimulating young women scientists Germans to dedicate themselves to research, offering them financial and childcare support.