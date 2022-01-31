Christiane Taubira won the “popular primary” of the French left

Former French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira won the “popular primary”, an online consultation organized in preparation for the presidential elections by a group of citizens and militants with the aim of uniting the left in France, but whose legitimacy is not been recognized by most of the other candidates and candidates. The results were announced on Sunday evening and today the analyzes in the main French newspapers are very similar to each other: less than 70 days before the elections, Taubira’s victory has solved nothing in a weak and fragmented political area.

The popular primary is an online voting that took place from 27 to 30 January. There were seven candidates and candidates: Taubira, the mayor of Paris of the Socialist Party Anne Hidalgo, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, of the radical left party France Insoumise, the environmental candidate Yannick Jadot, the environmental activist Anna Agueb-Porterie, who 24 years old and the youngest of the group, MEP Pierre Larrouturou, and health expert Charlotte Marchandise.

The voting provided that the members and the members did not choose a single candidate, but that they assign a judgment among five: “very good”, “good”, “fairly good”, “passable”, “insufficient”. Of the 466,895 members, 392,738 people voted, a number well above that of the right-wing and green primaries that took place in recent weeks.

Despite successful registrations and despite a recent poll indicating that 85 percent of the left electorate wanted a single name for the presidential elections, virtually none of the top candidates had accepted the popular primary. The only one had been Taubira who had promised that she would respect the outcome and that she would remain a candidate only if she won.

Taubira achieved the best result, followed by Yannick Jadot and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Pierre Larrouturou finished fourth ahead of Anne Hidalgo, Charlotte Marchandise and Anna Agueb-Porterie.

On Sunday evening, Taubira gave a short speech inviting other candidates and candidates to join behind her: “Only the left is able to face the times and challenges that lie ahead,” she said. You spoke of the need for “joint action” with the socialists, the ecologists, the extreme left and the communists, political families whose leaders you have named: “I will call Anne. I’ll call Yannick. I’ll call Fabien. I’ll call Jean-Luc. I know their reluctance, but I also know their intelligence and their sense for the general interest. Because what is at stake is the future of our children ».

Immediately after the announcement of the results, the other candidates commented on the primary in fact rejecting Taubira’s appeal.

During an interview on TF1, Yannick Jadot was asked what he meant to the former minister: “Nothing: yours is just a candidacy that is added to the others and is exactly the opposite of what we wanted to achieve with the popular primary”. Jean-Luc Mélenchon on France 5 he said that Taubira “put on the shoe that was made for her. I don’t care, I was automatically enrolled in an election I didn’t want to participate in. ” The result, therefore, for him “does not change anything”. The same position was expressed by Anne Hidalgo, who said, referring to Taubira: “Only one other candidate. I will continue with my electoral campaign, as I have already said ».

Most of the French newspapers therefore write that the popular primary was a failed bet. That is, the consultation was not conclusive: at best it was a stage for Taubira but, at worst, it led to a dead end. The initiative has created even more confusion in an already very fragmented and crowded political area.

The one who, however, emerged politically weakened from the vote is Anne Hidalgo, a member of one of the main parties of the French political tradition, the Socialist Party, which came in fifth place. After this result, Libération she wondered if Hidalgo will really be able to continue with his electoral campaign, and spoke of the possibility of another candidacy among the socialists: that of former president François Hollande, who will speak in the coming days but who has already distanced himself from Hidalgo and from the beginning he never believed in his possible victory.

After the results of the primary, however, the general polls will have to be kept an eye on. And it is on this that now and despite everything Taubira is aiming: she hopes that the popular primary will give her the push to establish herself as the main candidate of her political area and to overcome the favorite: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who in any case is given around 9- 10 percent, a rather low percentage. Taubira is currently at 4-5 percent.