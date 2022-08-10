Christiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez reveal a photo of their daughter four months after the death of his twin

the essential

Four months after the birth of her child, the wife of the footballer, Georgina Rodriguez published a snapshot of her daughter whose twin died in childbirth.

She is “his little big blessing”. On Instagram, Geogina Rodriguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, published on her account the first snapshot of her daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

Born on April 18, her twin brother died during childbirth. A tragedy that his parents had announced in a joint statement, relayed the same day.

Several celebrities reacted to the post

Read also :

A “moment of respect”: the emotion of Cristiano Ronaldo, bereaved, after the tribute of Liverpool supporters

The snapshot of the sleeping little girl, wrapped in a cloud blanket, has garnered 1.7 million likes and has been commented on more than 7,900 times. Several celebrities reacted to the publication such as Alice Campello, the wife of football player Alvaro Moreta, actress Christine Pedroche or even Christiano Ronaldo himself. Her partner Georgina Rodriguez captioned her photo, “Bella Esmeralda. My little big blessing.”