Christie’s, 8% of contemporary art sales are NFTs

This year Christie’s International sold works of art worth $ 7.1 billion, the highest figure in five years, with non-fungible token auctions (NFTs) contributing 150 million to the total.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Christie’s total sales in 2021 grew by 54% compared to 2020 and by 22% compared to 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic; the total sum can be split between $ 5.4 billion in auction sales and $ 1.7 billion in sales through private intermediaries. The latter figure is up 12% year-on-year and 108% compared to the 2019 level.

Christie’s was also responsible for the sale at the highest price of the year, namely 103.4 million dollars for ‘The woman sitting by a window (Marie-Thérèse)’, a painting created by Pablo Picasso in 1932 and purchased in May by an unidentified collector.

Also, earlier this year Christie’s made history with the sale of the collage by Beeple, titled ‘The First 5000 Days’, as an NFT-based digital artwork; the two-week auction began on February 25 with an initial bid of $ 100 and ended on March 8 with a sale of $ 69 million.

Since that auction, Christie’s has sold NFT for $ 150 million, or roughly 8% of its total contemporary art sales.

As for its buyers, Christie’s said 35% of bidders over the course of 2021 partnered with the auction house for the first time, with millennials accounting for a third of that share. The company went on to add that over a million people attended on its nine social media platforms this November to witness some of the live streaming sales from New York, and from March 2022 the company plans to begin live streaming sales from. Shanghai in order to satisfy the growing Asian market of art buyers: this year Christie’s sold works of art in Asia for $ 500 million, an increase of 56% compared to 2020.

Photo: Christie’s

