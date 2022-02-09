Christie’s, meteorite auction: skyrocketing price thanks to those who invest in Bitcoin

Listen to the audio version of the article

Thanks in large part to wealthy cryptocurrency collectors, an online meteorite auction banned by Christie’s is set to break through the stratosphere. The public sale, entitled Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar, and Other Rare Meteoritesand follows a series of lucky meteorite auctions held in 2021. To say: in this same period last year, a sold out auction of 75 lots was held and as many as 72 lots were sold “above their maximum estimate », Points out James Hyslop, head of the Science and Natural History section at Christie’s.

“It was truly a record sale.” In July Christie’s London sold a piece of the Fukang meteorite for £ 525,000 ($ 722,925), setting the public auction record for a single lot. Drivers of this trend, explains Hyslop, are the new rich cryptocurrency investors. “The age of the average buyer tends to drop and one of the reasons is that there are a lot more people who have made their money in crypto,” says Hyslop. “The crypto-rich in the latest auction realized for the first time that they could actually buy meteorites and were extremely excited.” A bidder who found himself outbid, continues, “was extremely frustrated, and said, ‘I have to cash out some Bitcoins before the next sale.'”

This year’s 66 lots range from an exquisite cross-section of a meteorite, which appears to have a lattice design and is estimated to be between $ 400 and $ 800, to what Christie’s says is the third largest piece of Mars on Earth. , estimated at 500,000 to 800,000 dollars: it is said to have been moved from the surface of Mars by another meteorite. The price determines it: «size, shape, science and history. First, all things being equal, a double-sized meteorite will be worth twice as much, ”explains the Christie’s employee, but“ anything really big becomes a logistical nightmare, ”which means that the size rule eventually breaks down. The form, continues Hyslop, «for me is the most interesting. Most meteorites just look like a stone you found in your driveway, they’re not engaging or beautiful. ‘ One in a thousand, however, “has something magical.”