Christina Aguilera presents her musical album “Aguilera”

For the last nine months, international artist, Christina Aguilera, has honored her Latin roots in the best way possible: Composing, producing, performing and sharing hit songs that are included in “La Fuerza”, her first EP in Spanish in her last years. 20 years of career, and the second EP entitled “La Tormenta”, which was released yesterday on all digital platforms.

From “La Tormenta” comes “Suéltame”, a new and sensual collaboration with Argentine pop star TINI. The single was composed by Aguilera, TINI, and Kat Dahlia along with producers Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver, and co-produced by Afo Verde.

As if this were not enough, Christina decided to release “Aguilera”, an album that includes all the songs that make up her EPs in Spanish “La Fuerza” and “La Tormenta”, plus a new version of the spectacular ranchera “Cuando Me Dé La Gana ” with Mexican singer Christian Nodal.

It should be noted that this new work, produced by renowned composers and producers Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, includes stellar collaborations with international artists such as TINI, Ozuna, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.

“Aguilera” promises to delight Christina’s fans, as she manages to fuse different Latin musical genres without losing that essence that has made her one of the most important and recognized artists of her generation.

What you should know about Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a singer-songwriter recognized for her powerful voice and successful songs that have been positioned with great success worldwide.

Throughout his career, he has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist to top the chart for three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

He has won six Grammy Awards, including a Latin Grammy Award. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as the global spokesperson for Yum!, Brands’ global hunger relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise more than $150 million for the World Food Program and other relief agencies. of hungry.

Christina Aguilera is artistically represented by Roc Nation, CAA and imPRint.