Christina Aguilera releases album in Spanish, J Balvin launches app to promote mental health and more interesting proposals #LaListaVIP

Christina Aguilera debuts album in Spanish

Christina Aguilera released his new album in Spanish entitled Aerie. For the last nine months, the international artist has honored her Latin roots in the best possible way: composing, producing, performing and sharing hit songs that are included in “La Fuerza”, her first EP in Spanish in her last 20 years of career. , and the second EP entitled “La storm”, which has just been released on all digital platforms.

J Balvin launches OYE, an app to promote mental health

J Balvin announced the creation of OYE, a new, interactive, bilingual wellness app. The idea for OYE was born out of Balvin’s personal experience with his mental health, which inspires him to want to help millions of people overcome similar obstacles.

“Due to my own journey with mental health, for some time I wanted to create a community-focused company that could have an impact in key areas related to emotional well-being,” said Balvin.

OYE will offer daily wellness practices in Spanish and English to help its users change their mood through guided reflection, transform negative emotions into positive thoughts through movement, and improve personal relationships through listening. .

Movie white-elephant

When two policemen witness an assassination attempt, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine who now works as an enforcer for mobsters (Michael Rooker), must obey the orders of his boss (Bruce Willis), a mobster who demands that he take down all and any threat. With a desire to assert himself, rival gangs of gangsters doing misdeeds, and body counts skyrocketing, every step Tancredi takes threatens the lives of others…and his own.

Tape white-elephantstarring Michael Rooker, Bruce Willis, Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez Y John Malkovichopens in theaters and AMC+ on June 3.