Christina Aguilera will be performing in Monaco this summer

After Alicia Keys, the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival welcomes another planetary star with the confirmed presence of Christina Aguilera.

James Blunt, Rita Ora, Francis Cabrel, Imany, Alicia Keys… Many musical stars will be present this summer in Monaco as part of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival. Latest announcement to date, that of the arrival for the very first time of Christina Aguilera.

The American diva, who launched her career at just twelve years old in The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, will present his legendary titles, notably from his first album (Christina Aguilera), which sold more than 16 million copies.

Member of the coaches of the legendary show The Voice but also philanthropist and ambassador of the organization YUM!the American star with six Grammy Awards was ranked in 2013 by the American magazine TIME among the most influential personalities in the world.

For the first time, she will honor the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival with her presence on July 29 at the Salle des Étoiles.

