Christina Bertevello reveals how much she earns with OnlyFans: here is the figure!

Christina Bertevello was recently a guest of David Rubino on his Twitch channel, during his Live format – Non è Rubino. The influencer has returned to talk, as she had previously done from GrenBaud, about her activity on OnlyFans. She is in fact one of the best known Italian girls on the paid platform, which allows fans to subscribe to the profiles of their idols with a monthly subscription for exclusive photos and videos.

Responding to the criticisms of people who judge those who work on social media as not positively, Christina Bertevello wanted to put all the dots on the “i”, clarifying that hers is un profession in all respects, for which it takes the head:

People think girls who make certain content and who work with the web are dumber than they are. Here there is no talk of being a bad guy, I’m not interested in certain proposals because people don’t understand how much I earn, maybe they have no idea.

Plus Christina decided to actually say how much can you earn on OnlyFans, even without publishing particularly red light content. Speaking not of her earnings, so as not to flex too much, but those of her dear friends and colleagues, the influencer said:

I have friends who with OnlyFans, without showing thanks, they make 100,000 euros a month. People think we make 2,000, but in reality the market is much larger. Those who exploit this thing, in this historical period, in my opinion are smart. […] I do not understand why to criticize a person who is channeled into a certain path. I was able to help my parents financially. I’m making Sascha open it (editor’s note, Anima), I’m making him put pictures of his feet!

We don’t actually know how much Christina Bertevello earns, certainly a figure quite above 2,000 euros monthly. But probably not even 100,000 euros, which she took perhaps as the maximum amount that some friends can collect. In the comments of the freeboot video, there are those who hypothesize a figure of around 20,000 euros, based on some old statements by Bertevello. But yes, there are those who touch the six figures. Did you expect it?













