Christina Milian is having a blast at the Coachella festival without M Pokora!

Currently at Coachella without her little family, Christina Milian is having a good time. Far from M Pokora and her children, the beauty is living her best life! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Christina Milian takes advantage of her girls’ outing without M Pokora

Although she loves her family life, Christina Milian left her behind for a few days to leave enjoying Coachella alone. Really alone? Not quite…

Indeed, the singer went to attend the famous festival with his BFF Karrueche Tran. And obviously, the two young women seem to have fun!

A few days ago, we had been able to meet Christina Milian shopping in Los Angeles. This one was actually looking for her ideal outfit to come to Coachella. And obviously, she finally found it!

It is dressed in a neon and flashy top and mini-skirt that the beauty gave her news to her fans on Instagram this Sunday. Haircut with braids, the young mother was totally radiant.

For her part, her friend Karrueche Tran had also put the package on her outfit. The ex of Chris Brown had bet on a long purple crochet dress and huge high compensated shoes.

Between them, the Americans totally glamorized the festival! In previous years, it was accompanied by M Pokora that the interpreter of “When You Look At Me”, had come to attend this one.

But it seems that this year she has changed her plans. Finally, she made the trip with her BBF while her companion took care of the children at home!

The ex-candidate of Popstar has therefore currently support Kenna and Isaiah. As well as Violet, the daughter that Christina Milian had from a first union with rapper The Dream.

A happy family

The French singer is now at the head of a pretty little family. And for him, there is no question of making a distinction between his children. Asked by Pure People, the latter had confided in the subject of Violet.

” I am not the biological father, but I fell in love with this little one. When she calls me to tell me that she misses me, I want to jump on a plane” had informed the darling of Christina Milian.

For her part, too, the 40-year-old mother is satisfied. In a relationship with her partner since 2017the American star has really found the perfect balance.

A few months ago, she confided her happiness to her fans on Instagram. “Attention, family of 5! Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I can’t believe it’s true. I am really a mother of 3 children! (It happened fast, lol)”was moved the young woman

Then she added: “It really is such a blessing. Watching our little guys grow motivates me every day – sometimes to the point that I’m overwhelmed because I want to do so much for them and for myself.”

We therefore imagine that Christina Milian, after her getaway with the girls, will have a lot of fun finding her family very soon!