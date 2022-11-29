Christina Milian would like to record a Christmas song with Matt Pokora… Hailey Bieber is not pregnant…

November 29, 2022

Miley Cyrus’ mother seems to confirm her romance with Dominic Purcell

Tish, the mother of Miley Cyrus, would indeed be in a relationship with Dominic Purcell! The producer has indeed published a photo of her and the actor in her Story Instagram, embellished with a heart emoji. “Thank you for the photo,” she added, tagging photographer Vijat M.

For the time being, neither of the two interested parties has commented on the relationship rumors.

Tish Cyrus was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of her children, until their separation in September 2020.

Hailey Bieber is not pregnant

If Hailey Bieber appeared with a small belly recently, it is not because she is waiting for a happy event. It is indeed a health concern far from being pleasing to which the model is confronted: an ovarian cyst.

To make things clear, Justin Bieber’s wife posted a photo of her belly in Instagram Story, confirming “not a baby” in the caption.

“I have an apple-sized ovarian cyst. I don’t have endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome, but I’ve had ovarian cysts on several occasions and it’s never fun. It’s painful, I’m nauseous, and I feel bloated, I have cramps, I’m emotional,” she added.

Hailey Bieber has had several health issues in recent months, including heart issues.