Christina Ricci and other celebrities react to her Emmy nomination

For its part, Zendaya He showed a photograph in which he is seen as his character from Rue Bennett in euphoriaa series in which he stars, produces and for which he composed songs, for which the girlfriend of Tom Holland has become the youngest person to aspire to an Emmy in the production category (Best Drama Series), in addition to being nominated for Best Actress in a drama series and also in the category of Original Song, for two songs that appeared in the show’s second season.

Zendaya on the set of ‘Euphoria’

(Instagram/Zendaya)



“Doing this show, with the most incredibly talented people that I have the privilege of learning from every day has been the highlight of my life. I am very proud to work by your side and congratulations! I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it’s an honor to share it with you,” the 25-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

Your partner in euphoriathe actress sydney sweeney She was also excited to learn that being nominated for the Emmy for the first time, she does it in a big way since she aspires to two awards in different categories. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries.

“Mom I love you, we made it through the ups and downs! Thank you, thank you ”, was part of the message that Sydney shared to show her emotion and in which she especially thanked her mother, to whom she dedicated this emotional phrase on Instagram.