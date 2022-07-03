Christina Ricci finds herself in ‘Yellowjackets’

At age 10, Ricci was already a celebrity. She made her film debut alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in mermaids (1990). A year later, she played Merlina Addams in crazy addams (The character will have a new version in a Netflix series, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, in which Ricci also stars). In that film, she made an indelible impression as a precocious girl who looked like a cherub but had a gift for sadism and spoke with deadly seriousness. Despite her sociopathic tendencies, the innocence Ricci brought to the character of Merlina was such that people grew fond of her.

In real life, she was just as smart and charming. The media loved her confidence and her lack of interest in performing for adults. At the age of 15, she had already shot eight films, including the hits casper Y Yesterday and today.

Years later, he began to appear in independent and dramatic films: the ice storm, buffalo ’66 Y the opposite of sex. In all these films, she played less innocent characters, teenage girls who tested the limits of the adults around them and who had grown up too fast and dissolute.

His body, in view of a judging world, had also changed. Now she had hips and breasts. At the age of 19, she underwent breast reduction surgery because he couldn’t stand the way people talked about his body. Years before, she had developed an eating disorder. Her anxiety became a constant companion of hers. Uncomfortable with the attention, she began to react to the media, making hyperbolic and provocative statements in interviews, including an incest joke to a journalist who wanted to talk about the love relationship between brother and sister in the terrible children by Jean Cocteau, after Ricci expressed his appreciation for the French novel. This confrontational attitude, according to her, probably cost her several roles.

Navigating his career over the next two decades was challenging. Not that he was unlucky. Incredible opportunities presented themselves. He has worked with directors such as Wes Craven, John Waters, Lana Wachowski and Woody Allen.

But the pressure was too intense. So she stopped worrying about what role she did or didn’t get, she said. She began to have no emotional attachment to her work. It was hard to feel any kind of passion. She doesn’t complain; after all, an actor’s life consists of hearing the word no. Still, rejection never hurt less. To cope, Ella Ricci used to tell herself that none of it—this world, this set, this character—was real.