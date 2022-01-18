Christina Ricci mother bis: Cleo PregnancyOnLine was born

Christina Ricci she became a mother for the second time. After a caesarean section, theo last December 8 little Cleopatra was born, from love with her husband Mark Hampton, the hairstylist of the divas she got married with last October.

The American actress shared on Instagram a small video of Cleo resting in her crib, followed by a very sweet caption:

“Baby Cleo is here we are so in love with her, she also has the most amazing dad imaginable.”

The birth of the little girl, however, was characterized by a very special event, because apparently Christina Ricci and her husband they had not yet agreed what to call the child but he, driven by enthusiasm, shared his name on Instagram.

Christina Ricci: how she found out the name of her baby

Choosing your baby’s name is one of the most exciting things in parenting, and what happened to Christina Ricci is truly amazing: theactress found out what the girl’s name would be directly from Instagram.

But what happened? Let’s take a step back. It was to announce the arrival of the child Ricci’s husband, Mark Hampton who, like a real happy and proud dad, took a picture of the newborn Cleo. The problem is that has shared the name before he and Christina Ricci officially agreed on which one it should be.

During an interview, they explained that they had decided to call her Cleo, which for Hampton was the diminutive of Cleopatra. These are the words of the actress:

“My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo ‘”. “And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, her full name is Cleopatra. And I was like, ‘OK, okay. We’ll talk about it later. ‘”

That we’ll talk about it later, however, there never was. Excited and happy, Hampton decided to let the world know their baby girl’s name.