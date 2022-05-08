Christina Ricci returns to “The Addams Family”

Now, the actress returns to fiction starring the monstrous clan. Tim Burton recruited her for wednesdaylive action series for Netflix centered on her old character, now played by Jenna Ortega, a rising star seen in titles like You.

You might think that Christina Ricci will play Wednesday as an adult again. However, this will not be the case, as Netflix confirms that she will give life to a new character, without specifying which one.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will play Morticia and Gómez, the protagonist’s macabre parents.

For now there is not much information about the new version of the addams familyDirected by Tim Burton. According to the official synopsis, it will be a series shaped like “detective mystery with supernatural elements”. The protagonist becomes a student at Nevermore Academy. While trying to master her psychic ability, the girl finds herself in the middle of a series of murders and a paranormal mystery that dates back twenty-five years and that involved her parents.

In recent times Christina Ricci has been seen in Matrix Resurrectionslatest installment of the science fiction saga, and has also been seen in yellowjackets.

