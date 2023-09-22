Christina Ricci reveals why Ashton Kutcher ‘should be in jail’

claim: A YouTube video posted in September 2023 accurately reported that actress Christina Ricci said fellow actor Ashton Kutcher “should go to jail.” Rating:

On September 12, 2023, alleged celebrity gossip YouTube channel Just In (@JustInCeleb) published a video claiming that actress Christina Ricci has “revealed” why fellow actor Ashton Kutcher should be sent to jail.

The clip’s caption reads, “Christina Ricci reveals why Ashton Kutcher should be sent to jail.” the video was seen Over 50,000 views on Just In’s YouTube channel at the time of this writing. YouTube video also aired on TikTok Three positions its specialty Collectively over 346,000 views.

However, the claim was false. The YouTube video was based on Ricci’s authentic Instagram Story posts, although those posts did not mention Kutcher nor advocate for him to be jailed.

The video details how Kutcher and his wife, actor Mila Kunis, wrote character letters asking for leniency in sentencing for Danny Masterson after he was found guilty of raping two women during a retrial in a case, What it cost them to be on “That ’70s Show”. May 2023. The Associated Press reported that Masterson was sentenced in September. 7, 2023, from 30 years to life imprisonment. The same day, ABC7 investigative producer Lisa Bartley posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about Kutcher and Kunis’s letters of support.

After the letters were revealed, Kutcher announced He will step down from his position as chair of the Thorn Board, an anti-child sexual abuse organization. The announcement came in a letter posted on Thorn’s website in September. 15, 2023. (The letter was from a day earlier.) Kunis, who served as a supervisor on Thorn’s board, stepped down Even from his situation.

From 3:17 to 3:57 in the YouTube video, Just In shared what Ricci described as Instagram Stories after the letters became public. The alleged post included this text:

So sometimes people we love and admire do terrible things. They may not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do terrible things and shaming abusers is a crime People we know to be wonderful people may turn out to be predators and abusers. It is difficult to accept but we have to accept. If we say support the victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take the stance that Unfortunately I have known many ‘wonderful’ people who were loving to me who have proven to be personally abusive. I also have personal experience of this. Believe the victims. Coming forward is not easy. It is not easy to convince.

Those posts were real. Ricci posted them as stories, which disappeared after 24 hours in September. 9, 2023, and publications like huffpost And hollywood reporter Reported on them. (In the YouTube video, Instagram stories were presented out of order. We have written them in chronological order above.)

The day after Ricci posted the above-written Instagram stories, she posted another Instagram story, reportedly attempting to clarify the comments. “What I wrote wasn’t so clear,” September. 10 posts reportedly said, according to The Daily Mail, a British tabloid. (By the time Snopes began investigating the matter, the story had disappeared from its account.) The Daily Mail transcribed on Sept. 10 such stories:

What I wrote was not that clear. This is something I have been thinking about generally as the wrongdoings of different individuals have come to light over the years and I too have had difficulty reconciling that person or people with what they have done . But, yes, recent events have made me think more about this.

Below the description box of the YouTube video, the following disclaimer read:

