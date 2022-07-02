News

Christine Jorgensen, the first woman famous for having been a man

  • Dahlia Ventura
  • BBC News World

Christine Jorgensen, when she was already famous for being a woman.

Christine Jorgensen, at the New York airport.

70 years ago, a slender 27-year-old blonde with long eyelashes, high cheekbones and full lips stepped out of a plane onto the tarmac of an airport in New York, wrapped in a fur coat.

He was an introvert, born in the Bronx to a large, close-knit family, who at age 19 had enlisted in the United States Army and served behind a desk during World War II.

But after that trip he became a celebrity for doing something unheard of.

George William Jorgensen Jr. had gone to Denmark and returned as the glamorous Christine.

