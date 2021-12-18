Christmas 2021, all the films and TV series of the Holidays on Sky

For the Christmas holidays 2021 on Sky an incredibly vast schedule awaits us, capable of bringing the whole family together, with programming ranging from great cinema, ai show of entertainment, to expectations TV series and very many documentaries and the most original stories ranging from art, to music, to nature, to cinema: all titles also available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.

READ ALSO: SKY, over 125 new original titles expected in 2021

CINEMA

It will be a Christmas full of emotions that of Sky Cinema, with over 20 Sky Original premieres and films. Not to be missed at Christmas at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno LIKE A CAT IN A TANGENTIAL – RETURN TO THE GUARD OF THE DEAD the second chapter of the blockbuster comedy, directed by Riccardo Milani starring Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, in the roles of Monica and Giovanni who return to clash and meet. In addition to Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, TV star Franca Leosini in the role of herself and the twins Alessandra and Valentina Giudicessa are joined by Sarah Felberbaum and Luca Argentero.

READ ALSO: Like a cat on ring road 2, first seen on Sky at Christmas

December 26th at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One comes in first viewing THERE WAS A SCAM IN HOLLYWOOD, a branded comedy Sky Original directed by George Gallo with an all star cast: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. Saturday 1st January in first ever tv on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter, simultaneously with the US, will arrive HARRY POTTER 20TH ANNIVERSARY: RETURN TO HOGWARTS , a special retrospective that will give fans a magical first-person journey to discover one of the most beloved film sagas of all time, proposing a reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, other esteemed members of the cast and the directors who participated in the making of the eight films of the saga, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first chapter of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

READ ALSO: The tournament of the houses of Hogwarts, on Sky the quiz on Harry Potter

The special will be preceded by HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES, the epic quiz show to come from 27 to 30 December on Sky One. In addition to the special of the reunion the channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter, which will be accessed from 1 to 16 January, will host all eight films in the saga. All time sSaturday 1st January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno on first viewing LEAVE A DAY IN ROME, a Sky Original film direct by Edoardo Leo who also plays the leading role together with Marta Nieto. With them Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Wednesday 5 January at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One, streaming on NOW and available on demand arrives FAST & FURIOUS 9, directed by Justin Lin con Vin Diesel who returns to take on the role of Dominic Toretto and drive at full speed in the awaited ninth chapter of the saga, set four years after the events narrated in the previous film. John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren also star in the cast. Saturday 8 January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno the science fiction DUNES, directed by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

And again on Sky Cinema:

Friday 29 December at 9.15 pm THE FATHER – NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS Sky Cinema Due

Tuesday 4 January at 9.15 pm ANGELA AND I on Sky Cinema Uno

Friday 7 January at 9.15 pm ARIAFERMA on Sky Cinema Due

Sunday 9 January at 9.15 pm SUPERNOVA on Sky Cinema Due

Friday 24 December at 9.15 pm PETER RABBIT 2: A BREWER ON THE RUN on Sky Cinema Uno

Sunday 2 January at 9.15 pm THE CROODS 2 – A NEW ERA on Sky Cinema Uno

Thursday 6 January at 9.00 pm THE ENCHANTED PRINCESS on Sky Cinema Family