Christmas 2021 and Covid, forecasts and controversies – Chronicle

Rome, November 7, 2021 – How we will spend the second Christmas of the Covid era? The debate has already begun, with Hope that in an interview with Corriere della Sera invited to pass the holidays in Italy. When asked ‘who is planning trips abroad can buy a ticket?’ the Minister of Health replied: “I am for the holidays in Italy”. ù

But the controversy immediately started with Assoutenti which calculated the total amount of Italian spending for holidays abroad during the Christmas and New Year holidays, or 4.5 million euros divided by 3.5 million Italians.

” Before the pandemic 18.3 million Italians, 30.3% of the population, they took a few days’ vacation between Christmas and New Year, spending more 13 billion euros – explains the president of Assoutenti Furio Truzzi – In detail, 990 thousand compatriots went abroad during the Christmas period, and more than 2.5 million Italians chose foreign destinations to spend the New Year away from home, generating overall turnover for holidays outside the national borders of approx 4.5 billion euros between transport, accommodation, and other services ”. ” We are in favor of encouraging holidays in Italy, but Covid it cannot be used as a weapon for government tourism policies. At a time when tourism is struggling to recover from the crisis generated by Covid, and the sector operators have resumed work thanks to the desire of Italians to leave, any restrictions on travel abroad could destroy part of the business generated by the holidays at the end of the year, with inevitable consequences for the companies in the sector and for the economy ”, he concludes the president Truzzi.









The president of the CSS and coordinator of the CTS, Franco, is optimistic about how we will spend Christmas Locatelli, who stated that “it will certainly be a Christmas marked by greater sociability compared to last year exactly “and this thanks to the better Italian situation. In terms of vaccination” five points above Germany and three and a half points compared to France. It is clear that this is the main road and we must continue to try to convince those who are reluctant, reluctant or resistant “, added Locatelli.

At Christmas, Locatelli said, “there are so many days to go and it is difficult to make a prediction”. But on the results of Italy he insisted: “They are not the result of an astral combination but the result of an important work done with the vaccinations, not abandoning the masks and also with the contribution of Green pass“. So the comparison also yesterday with November 6, 2020: yesterday 6,746 cases, a year ago almost 38 thousand, yesterday 31” very painful “deaths but last year 446, yesterday less than 400 beds occupied in intensive care in compared to the 2,500 of last year. All this, thanks to the protection of vaccines, as emerges from the ISS data, 95% for intensive and 91% for deaths. And Locatelli concluded: “Everything that pertains to responsibility for individual behaviors is fundamental and therefore in this sense continuing to reiterate the message of wearing the mask, avoiding gatherings, and not thinking that the situation has been put behind us, is absolutely crucial. Then it is obvious that we do not live in an isolated bubble, we live in a global context where there are countries where the percentage of vaccinations even in Europe is much lower than in Italy “.









Controversial the tweet of Giorgia Meloni who wondered how it is possible “after a year, with 86% of the population vaccinated with the first dose and 83% with a total cycle”, that there is still talk of “save Christmas”. “Can we say that something has gone wrong? That nothing has been done to enhance public transport, to secure schools and the most fragile?” Asked the Leader of the Brothers of Italy.