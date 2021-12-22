Christmas 2021: Eco-friendly fashion gifts for environmentalists on your list

Christmas is approaching, and ours fashion gift guide continue with a chapter dedicated to sustainable fashion. There are many proposals for green clothing and accessories that, with the use of recycled or recyclable materials and a low environmental impact production, will make happy all the ecologists on your gift list. After all, who, without giving up style, would not be happy to receive a gift that is a demonstration of affection for themselves and, at the same time, also for the planet?

Then green light to scarves and other small accessories made with the upcycling technique, to sneakers produced with highly innovative raw materials (such as nappa that derives from corn) and through virtuous and responsible production processes, and bags the purchase of which corresponds to a planted tree.

To wear, perhaps, right in front of Disney + which this December brings us to discover the most remote and unexplored places on the globe together with Will Smith with the docu-series Welcome to Earth, produced by the National Geographic Society, always committed to highlighting and protecting the wonders of our world. Exciting adventures that, while virtually transporting us to the ends of the earth, could make us appreciate our fragile and beautiful planet more.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Christmas 2021: gifts for fashionistas

– Christmas 2021: gifts for the nostalgic of the 70s

– Christmas 2021: gifts for Paris lovers

– Christmas: gifts for tradition lovers (like Mariah Carey’s)

– Christmas 2021: gifts for him (inspired by the book The Men’s Fashion Book)