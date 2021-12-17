Christmas 2021: movies and series for singles who don’t want drama

If you don’t want to see between Christmas movie 2021 the usual dramatic, moving stories, and not even the usual classics, we understand very well.

On the other hand, for Christmas on TV, there is a great desire in the air to smile, relax and dream, but without too many drama and no heaviness: that in 2021, we have all certainly had enough.

We recommend 5 films and TV series for Christmas 2021 that will put you in the mood with contemporary comedy tones, especially if you are millennials and singles: to deal with families, relatives, ex, singletudities, work passions and all the common oddities that Christmas, every year, always manages to bring out for those who are, willy-nilly, “in the middle”.

“Christmas with a stranger” – For those who leave me, immediately

In this Christmas tv series on Netflix, between messes and involuntary gags, we really laugh. Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) is a smart, cool girl with a job in the medical industry.

Like every single, after breaking up with the former historian, Johanne is obsessed with the family, who constantly asks her if she will show up with a companion to the Christmas celebrations.

Her mission thus becomes to find any “boyfriend” to carry within 24 hours home for Christmas, to take off in an irreverent and nonchalance way the weight of useless speeches.

A simple plot for this TV series that in Christmas 2021 brings out the best of being single in the messy Christmas season: from colossal hangover parties to slapstick teenagers, to dating the wrong-but-maybe-right person.

“Love Hard” – For those looking for a match on dating apps

Raise your hand who gives single, has never tried the dating app: so, in this Christmas movie 2021 on Netflix, a writer à la Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City interpreted by Nina Dobrev in a column tells the disasters of her various dates, and “ends” in Los Angeles, where she lives, in a trap of a match which was not quite like in the shared photos.

The question in the Christmas movie it gets more and more complicated, because obviously she has decided to make the discreet move of going to see him by surprise for Christmas: just while he is at home with all his family. For everyone singles who, despite all the surreal situations, do not lose their enthusiasm.

“Christmas Flow” – For those who travel well with their passions

The rapper French Tayc plays in this TV series of Christmas 2021 on Netflix the hip hop star Marcus, who is going through a controversial period in his career.

Attacking him is also the journalist Lila (Shirine Boutella), a feminist activist who, together with two friends, carries on her passion on social networks. The two meet by chance in a department store, and things quickly go wrong.

What I like about this Christmas tv series is that the two protagonists are not at the search for love, but they are totally immersed in their passions, of which they have done a job.

Then, as in all the stories of 2021 that respect each other, flirts, breakups will appear, dissing on social networks but never too many dramas. For all those who instead of worrying about their relationship status, pursue their vocation.

“I’ll be back for Christmas” – For those who (perhaps) like to spend Christmas with the family

Fans of Scrubs, for the funny tones and a male protagonist who shows himself comically in all his weaknesses, they could become fond of this Christmas tv series of Netflix, whose protagonist is the comedian Luke Mockridge.

Bastian, penniless musician who fails to achieve success in Berlin, returns to Christmas with expectations of serenity and family warmth in the native German village of Eifel, which looks like a favor from another era.

Bastian, however, finds a situation that is anything but welcoming: the ex (for which he still despairs) reserves an incredible surprise for him, and his family seems to him to say the least unrecognizable.

Obviously, between Christmas hangover, misplaced confessions and lucky encounters, history will manage to catch up a Christmas dimension, even for the restless Bastian.

“Holidate” – For cynics who dream big

The cynical Sloane, played by Emma Roberts, the star’s niece Julia Roberts, is looking for a fictional companion to spend the holidays without being pestered by the whole family, in this Christmas movie on Netflix.

Together with Jackson (Luke Bracey), he forms a fake platonic couple to face not only Christmas, but also all year round with the resulting “couple” events.

We know that, however, by living so many experiences together, also knowing each other’s (and at times ridiculous) families, we risk getting serious. A Christmas movie for the cynics who hide a heart of cream.