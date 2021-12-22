Christmas 2021 movies and series on Amazon Prime Video: here are the unmissable ones

Among the lights, colors and Christmas decorations that are filling up the streets and houses, everyone has already begun to breathe the Christmas atmosphere. One of the fundamental ingredients for living the magic of Christmas is represented by movie and from TV series theme. Alongside the usual television programming, the streaming platforms they have arranged an extensive catalog of titles to see with family and friends to best accompany the holidays.

The main Christmas-themed titles available on Amazon Prime Video they range from films that have become over the years Christmas classics, And more recent productions that promise great emotions and a good dose of fun.

The Ferragnez – The Series

The highly anticipated series focused on the ordinary life of one of the most talked about couples in the world of entertainment, that is, the one formed by the influencer Chiara Ferragni and the singer Fedez, has finally landed on Amazon Prime right around the Christmas holidays: the first 5 episodes were in fact published on December 9, while the next 3 episodes conclusive will arrive on December 16. The series tells the background of the couple’s everyday life starting from the last months of 2020 until the first period of 2021. In fact, in this period of time, the couple’s life was marked by various news and important events from both a personal and professional point of view: in fact, the various stages of those months are reconstructed through the episodes, such as Chiara’s second pregnancy, the first participation of Fedez in Sanremo, the birth of the second daughter Vittoria and a series of meetings between friends and family.

I am Santa Claus

The last film that closes the long career of Gigi Proietti sees the Roman comedian impersonate the character of Nicola, a gentleman who has no valuables but claims to be Santa Claus. Nicola’s meeting with the former convict Ettore (interpreted by Marco Giallini), intending to continue his life of robber, will give life to a hilarious Christmas comedy directed by Edoardo Falcone.

Last Christmas

Romantic comedy, set in a London immersed in the perfect Christmas atmosphere, boasts the participation in the cast of Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson. On the notes of the song by George Michael, the film tells the story of the protagonist Katarina whose life will never be the same after a fortuitous encounter with a called stranger Tom.

10 days with Santa Claus

It’s an Italian Christmas comedy that follows an “all crazy” family in a trip on a motorhome to Lapland to spend Christmas. They took part in the film, directed by Alessandro Genovesi Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini and Diego Abatantuono.

Dickens – The Man Who Invented Christmas

The film tells the birth of the “Christmas carol“, one of the books of Charles Dickens most famous and emblematic of Christmas. Between some real facts and others born of the imagination, the story therefore follows the writer Dickens between the various drafting phases that inspired one of the most beautiful and popular fairy tales about Christmas.

Worst Christmas of my life

This Italian comedy, directed by Alessandro Genovesi, tells the story of Giorgio’s Christmas holidays, played by Antonio Catania, of his wife (Anna Bonaiuto), and of his daughter Margherita (Cristina Capotondi) who decide to spend the holidays in the castle of the rich Alberto ( Diego Abatantuono). Joining them after a few days and upsetting the balance created in the castle will be Paolo (Fabio De Luigi), Margherita’s husband who clumsily will combine several hilarious damages.

Christmas tale

This is a busy Christmas movie since it tackles serious everyday issues they often have dramatic implications. The protagonist Joseph in fact needs a bone marrow transplant but he cannot find a compatible donor, once the possibility of his younger brother Henri is also discarded. Years later, it will be the mother who gets sick and needs the same type of transplant. Joseph will begin then a new desperate search to find a compatible donor.

The gang of Santas

In this Christmas comedy the comic trio formed by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, will find himself in a police station on Christmas Eve. To escape the accusations that keep them silent as thieves, the three protagonists will have to tell their story full of fun adventures.

The Guinness Book of Snowmen

After a discovery that has brought great popularity to Billy and two of his friends, for fear of being forgotten, the three friends decide to create a work capable of counting them among the Guinness of Records: create a large amount of snowmen in one day. During the realization of this feat, however, the three friends will learn that friendship is a permanent and solid value while fame has an ephemeral duration.

The Grinch

The Grinch, who won an Oscar for best makeup in 2001, certainly needs no introduction: it is Jim Carrey to take on the role of the green creature protagonist who hates Christmas, confined to living alone on the top of the mountain near the Country of Nonsochì, whose inhabitants are constantly preparing for the Christmas festivities. The unexpected encounter with the little girl Cindy Chi Lou will forever change the fate of the Grinch and his relationship with the inhabitants of Nonsochì.

Love Actually – Love really

The creators of the Bridget Jones Diary and of Notting Hill gave birth to a very beautiful comedy, full of emotions, fun but also emotion. It is a film that creates a perfect balance between the lightness of a romantic comedy And the seriousness of some very touching food for thought.

The story follows the lives of nine characters which are intertwined by the same common thread represented by love. This 2003 romantic comedy, which has become a Christmas movie classic, boasts an exceptional cast in which H.ugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman and Keira Knightley.

Love does not go on vacation

This is another classic Christmas film from 2006 that follows the lives of two very different young women who share the same strong need to escape from their respective existences due to a strong disappointment in love. They then decide to turn the page and fly to each other’s home, exchanging temporarily a modest and quaint English cottage And an affluent luxury villa in Hollywood. From this exchange, a new daily life will begin for both, marked by new encounters that will change their lives. They took part in the film Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

The Befana comes at night

To play the role of a young and sweet teacher of an elementary school who at night turns into a funny befana is Paola Cortellesi. However, near the Epiphany, this nice witch is kidnapped by Mr. Jhonny, a toy manufacturer who blames her for ruining his childhood twenty years ago, during their first meeting. But witnesses of the kidnapping are six children of the teacher’s class who will decide to help her by facing a series of extraordinary adventures.

Miracle on a winter night

Orphaned, the little one Nikolas is raised in Lapland from his fellow citizens and, once grown up, he decides to build toys to give them as a sign of gratitude. The gifts increase every year until Nikolas moves in with a carpenter and the tradition seems to be hopelessly compromised.

The Apprentice Santa Claus, Nicholas’ Christmas

Santa Claus, about to retire, must choose a valid successor but he must have certain requirements: he must be an orphan called Nicholas and he must have a pure heart. An ideal candidate who meets all the requirements exists on the other side of the world even if he has little self-confidence. However, Santa Claus will be able to help him gradually become aware of himself.

Harry Potter – the complete saga

What better time than the holiday season to see the complete saga of the Harry Potter films? The catalog of Amazon Prime makes available eight Harry Potter films, following the story of the young wizard, since his arrival in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry until the end of his path and the battles against his antagonist par excellence, Lord Voldemort.