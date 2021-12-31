Christmas 2021, what to watch on Amazon, Netflix and Disney Plus

Christmas is the most magical time of the year to spend in the warmth of your home, accompanied by stories that reconnect us with the memories of our childhood and our purest feelings. There are many proposals for films, cartoons and TV series on the platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And Disney Plus to celebrate holidays.

Christmas 2021: movies, cartoons and TV series on Netflix

Netflix has a calendar full of surprises in store for its subscribers.

A child called Christmas is a magical fantasy, based on the children’s book of the same name Matt Haig. Little Nikolas is the protagonist of an amazing journey in the enchanted village of the Elves.

For the most romantic: Love Hard, story of a desperate girl looking for her soul mate on an app; A knight for Christmas, sentimental film with medieval atmospheres; In the shoes of a princess, sequel to the “royal” comedy with Vanessa Hudgens.

Not to be missed Christmas in California: City lights, the second chapter of a love romance on a West Coast ranch and the bubbly Holidate, in which a platonic relationship struggles to turn into reality.

Coming up, respectively 21 and the December 24th, “holiday” themed films Enemies at Christmas And 1000 km from Christmas. Laughter “made in Italy” with The gang of Santas with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo And Five-star Christmas of the Vanzina brothers.

For lovers of classics, Netflix proposes Little Women, direct review from Greta Gerwig, with a stellar cast, from Emma Watson to Meryl Streep.

Among the various TV series arriving, the second season from Emily in Paris, available from December 22 and the third season from Operation Love from January 1st.

Christmas 2021: films, cartoons and TV series on Amazon

In the catalog Amazon Prime Video two exciting titles: Last Christmas, inspired by the unforgettable song by George Michael And I am Santa Claus, film from 2021, with Marco Giallini and the lamentation Gigi Proietti.

Between must see of every Christmas stand out The Grinch, the timeless fantasy with Jim Carrey, the evergreen An armchair for two, the wonderful animated film The Polar Express and the sweetest Love Actually.

Noteworthy is the romantic comedy in five episodes With Love, available from December 17, and the comedy special Yearly Departed 2, from December 23.

Christmas 2021: movies, cartoons and TV series on Disney Plus

Home Disney proposes the inevitable Mom I missed the plane and its sequel; the Christmas film par excellence, Miracle on 34th Street, and the delightful fantasy Noelle with Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter.

Among the animated films we find the classic of Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, the cult cartoon in stop motion signed by Tim Burton, Nightmare Before Christmas, the saga of Frozen, Mickey and the Magic of Christmas And La Bella and la Beast – A magical Christmas.

Scheduled from December 22 the family comedy, inspired by the cult series of the 80s Parents in Blue Jeans, The Wonder Years and from December 29th, The Book of Boba Fett, set in the Star Wars universe.