Christmas 2021 with … Amazon Prime Video – The films for the holidays

Christmas 2021

Christmas 2021 it is getting closer and closer and what better way to get ready than to immerse yourself in the party atmosphere together with great film classics of the period?

To help you choose, we have reviewed the main streaming platforms to suggest the perfect titles: today we discover those of Amazon Prime Video.

The Grinch

The most famous character of the Dr. Seuss in 2000 he starred in a live action film directed by Ron Howard and interpreted by the histrion Jim Carrey.

In the town of Chinonsò everyone is in love with Christmas. All except the green Grinch, who then devises a diabolical plan to steal it.

Ideal for becoming children again.

Last Christmas

In addition to being the star song of Whamageddon, Last Christmas is also the title of the film directed in 2019 by Paul Feig and starring the star of game of Thrones Emilia Clarke.

Kate works as an elf in a large shopping mall and leads a life adrift. A fortuitous encounter will put her back on track.

The ideal to be moved.

I am Santa Claus

The latest cinematic interpretation of the late Gigi Proietti hit theaters in November 2021 and is now ready to land on Amazon Prime Video. I am Santa Claus, directed by Edoardo Falcone, is also interpreted by Marco Giallini and stars a former prisoner firmly convinced of the non-existence of Santa Claus forced to change his mind.

Ideal for remembering a great talent.

Love Actually – Love really

A Christmas superclassic this ensemble film directed in 2003 by Richard Curtis and played by a cast of stars among which we can remember Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson.

A series of episodes set in the Christmas period remind us that, as the theme song says, love is all around.

Ideal for celebrating love.

Love does not go on vacation

In 2006 Nancy Meyers directed Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law And Jack Black in what would become a must see of the Christmas holidays. Love does not go on vacation tells of two women, one American and one English, who, disappointed by love, decide to exchange homes for a holiday. For both, it will be an opportunity to rediscover the feeling they had decided to repress.

Ideal for dreaming of a happy ending.

Bonus – The Harry Potter saga

I know, these aren’t Christmas movies in the strict sense, but there’s no denying that each episode delivered some of the most iconic sequences of Christmas on the big screen. The whole saga of Harry Potter is available on Amazon Prime Video: and what better time than the holidays to indulge in a rewatch?