Christmas 2021 with … Netflix – The films for the holidays

Christmas 2021

Christmas 2021 it is getting closer and closer and what better way to get ready than to immerse yourself in the party atmosphere together with great film classics of the period?

To help you choose, we have reviewed the main streaming platforms to suggest the perfect titles: today we discover those of Netflix.

Polar Express

One of the most famous films associated with the Christmas season is Polar Express, directed in 2004 by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) and performed by Tom Hanks. Completely shot in computer graphic and motion capture, the film tells the incredible adventure of a little boy initially skeptical about the existence of Santa Claus but who will have to change his mind after a trip aboard a special steam train that appeared out of nowhere.

Ideal for rediscovering the magic of Christmas.

Elf – An elf named Buddy

Directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian) in 2003, the film starred Will Ferrell in the role of Buddy, a human adopted when he was still a baby by a Santa’s elf. Once an adult, Buddy will try to deal with his past, his family of origin and the cynical outside world.

Ideal for growing without losing the amazement.

A knight for Christmas

We know, Netflix has its own Christmas Cinematic Universe studded with themed original films. Among the many, I suggest you A knight for Christmas, shot in 2019 and starring Vanessa Hudgens. A disillusioned teacher will have to change her mind about love after meeting a knight of the past, sent to our age by the spell of an evil witch.

Ideal for falling in love.

Krampus – Christmas is not always Christmas

Shot in 2015, the film is a horror-comedy inspired by the legend of Krampus, demon that according to the German tradition accompanies the figure of Santa Claus.

A cheerful little family gathered for Christmas will have to deal with terrifying legends that, it seems, are more true than you think …

Ideal for getting scared.

Klaus – The secrets of Christmas

Lucky Spanish animated film of 2018, Klaus – The secrets of Christmas it is an exciting and poetic little gem. The spoiled Jesper is dispatched as a postman to a remote and boring village in the Arctic Circle. Here he will make friends with the lonely Klaus, who hides more than one secret.

Ideal for getting excited.