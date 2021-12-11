CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR, COLD hypothesis (and perhaps SNOW) just for the Holidays! The Update is Interesting »ILMETEO.it

Weather: CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR, COLD hypothesis (and perhaps SNOW) just for the holidays! The Update is Interesting

Weather trend for the end of December: lots of news on the wayThe weather update for Christmas and New Year is very interesting today!

From the study of the latest data available to us in view of the holidays and the final part of December, check the hypothesis of cold and perhaps even snow!

It seems to be confirmed therefore what we have been saying for some time now about a beginning of rather eventful and in some ways anomalous winter that certainly won’t make us bored.

But let’s go in order by analyzing all the details on temperatures and rainfall expected on Italy for the last part of this 2021.

After a more stable parenthesis expected in the course of next week when the high pressure returns to dominate after many stormy weeks characterized by bad weather, with rain and snow, our attention is focused on the period indicatively between December 20 and the end of the year.

To understand what will happen in the next few weeks we must, as usual, broaden our gaze to the entire hemisphere. Well, what emerges is that in arctic latitudes, between Scandinavia and Russia has formed an imposing “icy lake“, filled with arctic air (very cold) a real one cold tank which could slide towards Europe, thus kicking off a waves of frost that, many times, they could also invest our country.

At the moment, given the still rather high temporal distance, it is only a ‘hypothesis and as such it must be considered, but having said that, it must be said that for several days the main long-term international models lean towards this type of configuration.

The influx of freezing air from northeastern Europe (Russia) could favor, towards Christmas and for the end of December, the formation in the Mediterranean basin of cyclonic eddies continuously fed precisely by these cold currents, which would lead to one decidedly icy phase And dynamic, with the possibility of snow at very low altitude, locally up in flat land.

In the next days we will try to understand if this system will be confirmed or not. Further updates will follow.

