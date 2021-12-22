Christmas as a cardiovascular risk factor: here are the reasons

Christmas is getting closer and with it the holidays, but this time of year can also pose a risk to our cardiovascular system. Let’s see why.

Christmas can be an opportunity to get together and be together. At the same time it can involve numerous concerns that are not good for our heart, which feels under pressure.

The rush for gifts, the lines in the shops and at the supermarket, the endless dinners with friends and relatives. Not to mention the amount of food we assimilate during this time of year.

There is therefore a risk that a moment of celebration and conviviality could become the cause of complications for our cardiovascular system. Let’s analyze the reasons.

When Christmas hurts: cardiovascular risk

Apparently this time of year can also pose a threat to some of us. According to some Educationin fact, a higher frequency of cardiovascular disorders, even serious ones, was detected in this period.

It is also true that such results could derive from the fact that these studies were done in countries such as Sweden and Canada, where Christmas coincides with one of the coldest times of the year. Consequently with a greater spread of influenza viruses.

Yet when this analysis was carried out by Knight J and colleagues (Revisiting the “Christmas Holiday Effect” in the Southern Hemisphere) in countries such as New Zealand, where the holidays fall in one of the hottest times of the year, it nevertheless emerged a increase 4% of deaths compared to the annual average.

Obviously it is a mix of elements which associated with each other can create complications. The first factor that undoubtedly affects the increase in cardiovascular risk is thesupply, characterized by a higher than usual consumption of meats, alcohol and sweets.

The Copenhagen General Population Study carried out in Denmark showed that the average cholesterol levels in the population are 15% higher at the end of December than in May / June. A period that also coincides with a reduction or interruption of physical exercise, since most of the activities and courses are interrupted.

Another factor that can have repercussions on heart health is heart health stress, which increases at Christmas due to the family, economic and social obligations to which we have to submit.

Finally, according to some authors, the increase in cardiovascular problems in this period could be due to a continuous delaying requests for help. In other cases, however, the delay could be due to the lack of staff in the hospital due to holidays. (Serena Ponso)