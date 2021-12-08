Christmas, Confagricoltura: the demand for real trees is growing

ROME – Fir trees, stars, cyclamen, but also compositions with foliage and colored flowers: the Christmas holidays require atmospheres to which the Italian horticultural sector knows how to give the best answers. 2021 confirms last year’s trends, with a market that started very early and a rediscovery of the Christmas tree, which over 70% of Italian families will light up during these holidays. “Opting for real firs is a green choice – recalls the president of the Florovivaismo Federation of Confagricoltura, Luca De Michelis – and people are starting to get this message. In fact, we record a continuous increase in requests “. The average cost of a real, Italian tree bought in nurseries varies from 25 to 35 euros. Many garden centers, at the end of the holidays, carry out the collection service, building customer loyalty and avoiding that the tree is improperly thrown. The cyclamen market is stable, of which Liguria is the leader, flanked by Puglia, Lazio and Tuscany.

COSTS OF PRODUCTION

The “Christmas Stars” remain a must: they are mainly produced in Tuscany, Liguria, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia. The price varies according to the size of the vase, but this year the real problem is the cost of production, which has increased dramatically. “The greenhouses are heated – he specifies De Michelis – and the expensive bills have resulted in increases for businesses of over 100%, so much so that some nurseries have decided to stop production of Poinsettias for this year, even if the demand has increased by more than 20% compared to 2020. In some areas of Italy our Stars are starting to fail ”. “Even for cut flowers – he continues – they are registered exponential increases in the cost of raw materials: for example, the cost of a single stem has gone from 0.20 cents to 1.20 – 1.40 euros in one year “.

PACKAGING AND PLASTIC JARS

The industry is also grappling with the 15% increase in prices for plastic packaging, containers and jars. It is also difficult to find peat for the soil. There is, however, a positive note: the market for cut foliage (garlands, colored branches, pine cones, berries, foliage) is growing rapidly. “It is still a niche – he concludes De Michelis – but in great demand and which distinguishes Italy for the variety, quality and beauty of the productions “.