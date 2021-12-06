Christmas critical period for stomach and intestines. How to prepare – Feed and Prevent

With the holidays approaching and, if the situation remains the same, with fewer restrictions than last year linked to the pandemic, the occasions for conviviality increase in which we tend to exceed and put on a pause the good eating habits. In fact, it is precisely at this time of the year that 44.7% of Italians declare that they suffer most from gastrointestinal disorders. Of these, as many as 15% say they do not suffer from it during the rest of the year.

How, then, do the stomach and intestines prepare for parties? From a survey conducted on a representative online sample of 1,000 people from Human Highway for Assosalute, the national self-medication association, presented at the press event “Gastrointestinal disorders and Covid-19: what impacts?” the “variety” of strategies implemented to reduce the impact of Christmas revelry on one’s health seems to have increased in recent years: partly surprisingly, it is men who prepare for the arrival of Christmas with greater determination and resoluteness than women , avoiding moments of sociability related to meals close to the festive period and taking enzymes and probiotics to increase the immune system.

To limit the gastrointestinal disorders associated with the holiday period it is important, warns Professor Attilio Giacosa, gastroenterologist and professor at the University of Pavia, “to adopt precautions during richer meals: limit portions, avoid making an encore, prefer vegetable foods, reduce the consumption of meats, especially cooked with a lot of seasoning, limit spicy and very spicy foods and exercise; even just a walk after a meal can be an ally in promoting digestive processes. ” Also pay attention to hydration and to limit alcohol and smoking.