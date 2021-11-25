Christmas fashion campaigns 2021, all Holiday adv

Land Holidays are approaching. And fashion is preparing for Christmas and at New Year’s Eve 2021 celebrating in style, with advertising campaigns studied ad hoc. The protagonist, the true spirit of the holidays, the main theme of themed shots and micro films – together with testimonials, models, directors and exceptional photographers.

The stars in Christmas mode

To stand out for the well-known faces involved, the signed adv Coach And BOSS, who enlist the most popular celebs. Starting from Jennifer Lopez (along with Michal B. Jordan). The singer and actress, immortalized by Renell Medrano, returns to interpret 20 years after the scene of the 2002 video clip All I Have, carrying several monogrammed bags on her arm Signature, through the snowy streets of New York.

Everything is back in fashion, starting with icons. AND if there is a trend that never goes away, it is the family. For this reason, the American brand also enlists other personalities, portrayed together with their loved ones – such as the model Paloma Elsesser with his grandmother. The German brand, on the other hand, focuses on Chris Hemsworth: wishes for a beautiful Christmas are signed by the famous Hollywood actor from Thor, very elegant in a tuxedo.

To focus on well-known faces, too MICHAEL Michael Kors, who enlists the famous stylist – testimonial of himself – but also the supermodel and It Girl Bella Hadid, closely followed by a cast of stars in the sparkling shoes of the brand: Bretman Rock, Lori Harvey and Tina Leung, immortalized by Sean Thomas at the TWA Hotel at JFK airport and in the lounge with a view of The Skylark in New York.

Go back to travel, with your imagination

In short, for Christmas 2021, the imperative is not only to go back to shopping with the excuse of parties and gifts – but also to travel. Above all, with the imagination. A theme explored in the new immersive video Holiday 2021 by Prada, A Midwinter’s Night Dream. In a dreamlike landscape – an imaginary Los Angeles wrapped in snow-covered sheets – the famous interpreters of the TV series of the moment, such as Julia Garner (Ozark), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Louis Partridge (Pistol) and Taylor Russell (Lost in space), directed by Glen Luchford, move elegantly dressed thanks to the new Volume technology.

The skating rink is the “frozen” background of the Christmas campaign Versace On Ice (exceptional model, the professional skater Rebecca Ghilardi). Magica, on the other hand, is the setting for the series stop motion short films conceived by director Isabel Garrett to present Holiday 2021 accessories by Alexander McQueen: an enchanted forest, populated by the brand’s signature gifts such as it Bag and jewels, mixed with surreal and mystical elements.

Password: shine

Holiday campaigns dedicated to jewels shine with light. Self Cartier focuses on messages of love with the countryside Love is All, Bulgarians realizes the dreams of all women with her precious creations, protagonists of a starry adv: #MoreThanAWish, with Vittoria Ceretti and Blesnya Minher portrayed under a celestial vault – the basis of a concept with the programmatic name Wonder, replicated in over 1000 brand windows around the world. Give Wonder, Give Chanel says the adv of the French Maison dedicated to the Joaillerie segment, which sees on stage Alma Jodorowsky, Djebril Zonga, Giedre Dukauskaite, Amar Akway, Mika Schneider and Sébastien Tellier.

Christmas… in installments

And then there are those who go a little further, with some Christmas campaigns in installments. Like Gucci Gift 2021, inspired by the concept of mixtape: a journey into four distinct worlds, each including a selection of holiday items presented through the creative choices of four photographic artists. The Hacker Project, dedicated to the line Gucci Aria (Harley Weir); Equestrian motifs, with the Maison’s themed pieces photographed by Leslie Zhang; Gucci Lifestyle & Décor, shot by Lorena Lohr, presents items from the Lifestyle collection, and finally, the New Year’s Eve track, created by Hanna Moon, which celebrates conviviality to the rhythm of style.

Friendship and being together are also central to the project It’s Movie O’Clock, the short movie for the Holidays of Salvatore Ferragamo. In the magical setting of an Italian Villa, the young protagonists of the campaign – Pilar Fogliati, Tezeta Abraham, Hildegard De Stefano, Guglielmo Poggi, Josef Gjura and Carlo Palmeri – come together for a dinner and an evening of cinema. A mysterious invitation for three different episodes, dedicated to Italy, China and Korea – the latter with protagonists Jelly Lin And SEULGI, the two new Global Ambassadors of the brand.

House of Gifts, an immersive digital space, replicates the setting of the online campaign, to allow all users to immerse themselves inholiday atmosphere. Branded and glam, as fashion commands.

