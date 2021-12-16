Christmas: Fipe, 500 thousand fewer customers in restaurants – Economy

The Covid health emergency and the supergreenpass rules worry merchants and customers: thus Fipe (Confcommercio) estimates that 500,000 fewer customers are expected on December 25 in restaurants (64.1% will remain open, over 76,000). The Italians who will spend Christmas away from home will be 4.4 million. “The first cancellations begin to arrive even if they are still few. Only 4.4% of entrepreneurs report backsliding on the part of patrons. For 6 out of ten restaurateurs, expectations are positive or very positive, compared to 30% of managers who sees a Christmas in chiaroscuro “. The cost will be 266 million.

A figure, that of Christmas 2021, on which the situation of uncertainty determined by the incidence of the pandemic compared to 2019 still weighs. To feed the unknowns, on the one hand, the worsening of the health emergency is added, on the other the new super green pass 48.1% of the restaurateurs interviewed foresees a significant impact of the provision on total bookings, while 12.4% prefer not to launch into any hypothesis for the moment. What is evident, however, is that the first cancellations are starting to arrive even if, for the moment, they are still few. Only 4.4% of entrepreneurs report backsliding by patrons. However, for 6 out of ten restaurateurs, expectations remain positive or very positive, compared to 30% of managers who, on the contrary, see a Christmas still in the dark.

“December is an extremely delicate month for the world of catering – explain from the Fipe-Confcommercio Research Office – alone it is worth 10% of the turnover of the year and therefore the attention is maximum. In this 2021 we will still be far from the levels precovid: our forecast for the month is in fact 7.1 billion euros, compared to 8.8 billion in 2019. A decline of 19.4% which is certainly affected by the contraction in international tourist flows, also as a result of restrictive measures adopted by the Government, but also the reduction of corporate events, for which we record numerous cancellations “. Lastly, the cost forecast of Italians for the holiday menu is growing: from 56 euros in 2019 we went to 60 euros on average. In 13.7% of the premises it will be possible to spend less than 40 euros, in 42.7% of cases the bill will fluctuate between 40 and 60 euros, while in 43.6% of restaurants it will exceed 60 euros. According to estimates by Fipe-Confcommercio, therefore, the total expenditure of Italians will settle at around 266 million euros. Also this year, fixed price menus will dominate: formula chosen by 78.8% of managers, with 44.7% who decided to also include drinks, while 34.1% preferred exclude them.