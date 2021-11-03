Christmas has already arrived on Amazon Music with new exclusive songs and Christmas covers by Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Sech, Summer Walker and George Ezra

Amazon Music today announced its largest programming for the Christmas season, featuring brand new and exclusive Christmas songs from artists around the world, including Camila Cabello’s cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas“In addition, even more Amazon Original songs are now available to stream, including a new original song by Dan + Shay,”Pick Out a Christmas Tree“, a reinvented version of”Purple Snowflakes“by Marvin Gaye performed by Leon Bridges, a new original song by Sech,”Navideña card“, and Summer Walker’s version of”I Want to Come Home for Christmas“by Marvin Gaye coming November 12. Also out today the cover of Norah Jones of”The Christmas Waltz“, the modern version of”Jingle Bell Rock“by Alessia Cara, a beautiful performance by”I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm“by Dean Martin by She & Him, Chris Tomlin’s new version of his song”Emmanuel God With Us“featuring Anne Wilson and a completely new song by NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and JUDAH.,”Hometown Christmas“.

To start streaming a selection of these new party classics, click here

“I’ve traveled a lot since I was 15 and started working right away, so I chose to record this song as Amazon Original because I couldn’t wait to go home to Miami with my family for Christmas,” said Camila Cabello. “I wanted to continue the world of my album ‘Familia’ by making it a Mariachi version because I’m half Mexican and I grew up listening to Mariachi music. I’m thrilled to be able to be on people’s Christmas playlists because it’s such a magical time of the year and part of their soundtrack during such an intimate holiday season with family and friends is a real honor. It’s truly special and truly sacred. “

“This is one of our favorite times of the year as we are able to bring our customers around the world a collection of brand new music and programs to celebrate the holiday season,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry, Amazon Music. “It’s always exciting to see a peak in the charts of Christmas classics, and our Amazon Original holiday songs, featuring incredible artists such as Camila Cabello, Summer Walker and George Ezra, introduce a contemporary take on the favorite songs our customers love for the streaming. Over the past three years, the 25 most popular Amazon Original songs for the Christmas holidays by artists such as Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber have surpassed 750 million streams globally. “

Amazon Music celebrates the holidays around the world with new music coming in from international talent to brighten the season. From the UK, singer-songwriter George Ezra will debut with “Come on Home for Christmas“, his splendid interpretation of”Please Come Home for Christmas“by Charles Brown. British Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Olivia Dean, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, and German pop singer and songwriter Sarah Connor each recorded their own reinvented versions of Nat King Cole’s timeless classic,”The Christmas Song“. In addition, the Latin pop-rock trio Reik will make their debut with their interpretation of”Last Christmas“and on November 3 Marcos Witt will premiere a Spanish version of” Noche de Paz (Silent Night) / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night) “with his daughter, Elena Witt-Guerra. From Mexico, singers María León, Paty Cantú and María José join forces for an interpretation of “All I Want for Christmas Is You“by Mariah Carey to be released on November 19, and French-Canadian singer-songwriter Cœur de pirate premieres a new original melodic,”Parfait Noël. ” Spanish pop band La Oreja de Van Gogh will also delight fans with their version of “Blanca Navidad“Above all, it is important to thank! Music has given me everything and I am grateful and honored to use it to give something back to my fans,” said Sech. “‘Navideña Card’ is an original song inspired by the Christmas spirit heard all over the world. You can recognize the sounds often heard in the classics, but with my unique style and my emotions. The lyrics express my memories and the traditions of the most cherished holidays. I hope mine can become a popular classic too, resonating with fans and reminding them to create many happy memories and always give thanks. “

“Writing original Christmas songs is difficult, because there are already so many great songs and … you feel like everything has already been said,” shared Dan + Shay. “One day we sat down to write our song and it kind of came out – the soundtrack for people, families, friends who go to a nursery or shop down the street and pick a tree. Christmas. We are so excited and hope it brings some joy during the holiday season. “

“When I first heard that I was going to do an Amazon Original, I immediately thought about Marvin Gaye’s version of ‘Purple Snowflakes’“said Leon Bridges.” It’s one of my favorite Christmas songs and I love the classic stuff… but this one has a little more soul. There aren’t many interpretations of this song and I wanted to give my personal touch to understand the arrangement and give it the Fort Worth approach. “

For a limited time, customers who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet will be able to enjoy three months free, with unlimited access to over 75 million songs, ad-free, top-quality streaming audio, and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers will get six months of free subscription.