Christmas has arrived with Realme offers on smartphones

Realme launches its Christmas offers with discounts of up to 120 euros on the latest Android smartphones. The proposals Realme Xmas are available until December 26, 2021 both on the official website and on Amazon: let’s find out in detail.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Neo 2 among the Christmas offers

Starting today it is possible to buy Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Neo 2 on offer thanks to the Christmas discounts of the Chinese house. Realme GT 5G, dubbed “the flagship killer”, is a smartphone that boasts high-end specs, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the 6.43-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED display and the triple camera with 64 MP main sensor, and is one of the first smartphones to support Android 12 in beta.

Realme GT Master Edition says its thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6 nm SoC, accompanied by a 6.43-inch Samsung AMOLED display at 120 Hz and a 4300 mAh battery with 65 W SuperDart fast charging. Finally it is on promotion Realme GT Neo 2, a device powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset that provides a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED HDR10 + display, a 64MP AI main camera and a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Thanks to the Realme Xmas offers it is possible to buy the three Android smartphones ai recommended prices shown below. Additional discounts will also be available, so keep an eye on the dedicated Amazon store.

Realme GT 5G 12-256 GB for 479 euros

Realme GT Master Edition at 289 euros (6-128 GB)

Realme GT Master Edition at 349 euros (8-256 GB)

Realme GT Neo 2 for 389 euros (8-128 GB)

Realme GT Neo 2 for 449 euros (12-256 GB)

Read also: Realme GT Master Edition review | Realme GT review