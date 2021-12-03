Christmas holidays between quarantines and green pass. Where to go? Narrow USA, chaos in Europe, Covid free corridors for Maldives and Egypt

Christmas is upon us. After last year’s lockdown, which effectively blocked all travel even from region to region, we are back to celebrate and travel. But the security measures remain high, especially in view of the increase in infections, and then there is the Omicron variant which, these days, is under close observation to understand its extent. The way forward, therefore, is always common sense and respect for the rules, especially when traveling.

Traveling in Italy is possible (but with care)

The Christmas holidays are an opportunity, for many, to reunite with the family. Travel was blocked last year but now the situation is different. To date, in fact, travel to and from the red regions is prohibited, in which one cannot move from the Municipality of residence, but at the moment there are none: if some regions, as possible, should become yellow anyway with the rules travel would not be blocked.

The need to “embrace” friends and relatives in safety remains firm, taking into account the importance of vaccines and any tampons, on the one hand, and the correct use of the mask, on the other.

The rules for the white week

To get back on the ski slopes, you need the green pass, the standard one or the super one. What makes the difference is the alert color of the Region or Municipality where you decide to go.

In the white area and in the yellow area it is necessary to show the basic green pass, therefore the one that can be obtained with a negative pad.

Only the vaccinated and negativized by Covid can ski in the orange zone.

In the red zone, the lifts will be inaccessible to everyone: they will remain closed.

Travel abroad, where to book?

Before booking a flight and a stay abroad, it is necessary to pack all the precautions: in addition to the passport, in fact, the green pass or the complete vaccination cycle may be required. Furthermore, shortly before departure it is worthwhile to obtain information on the current situation of infections in the country of destination: if the risks are high, it is better to give up

For now, as announced by the Farnesina, there are no restrictions in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion , Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco. Notwithstanding that it may be necessary to show green pass if tampons at the entrance.

In France you need the green pass both to board airplanes and trains and to access cinemas, theaters and museums, shopping centers, bars and restaurants. In Great Britain it is necessary to have completed at least part of the vaccination course. In Spain the entry rules are updated every week, so it is necessary to inquire through the Farnesina to understand how to move while for Portugal you need a green pass or the 14 days from the first dose of the vaccine or recovery from Covid within 180 days. Germany, where infections are on the rise so the situation must be monitored, there is the obligation of a green pass from 12 years upwards and at least one dose of vaccine. In Austria at the moment there is a generalized lockdown, you enter with a green pass or negative molecular buffer.

United States further away

A squeeze on arrivals for Christmas is coming to the US: the United States, in fact, fearing the Omicron variant, of which patient zero returning from South Africa has already been identified, is raising its security measures in view of the Christmas holidays. In the measures, which will be presented shortly by President Biden, a double test is foreseen for all those who intend to enter the United States: the first must be carried out 24 hours before the flight and the second after 3-4 days. The rule applies to everyone, regardless of the vaccination cycle or the country of origin. However, the tourism sector is trembling, in fact, the obligation of a seven-day quarantine may also arrive, even if the results in the first and second tests will be negative. In that case, the vacation in the States would become complicated

Off-limits countries

Due to the Omicron effect, travel to countries such as South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi are currently prohibited. Instead, Israel, Japan and Morocco have decided to close the borders to raise the security threshold.

Warm Christmas

There are also the so-called “Covid-free tourist corridors” with trips organized by tour operators for Maldives, Aruba, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and Egypt but only in the tourist areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam. Only travelers with certification certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle or, alternatively, certification of successful recovery are authorized to travel for tourism purposes. To return to Italy you will need a control pad.